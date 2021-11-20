CMI to acquire crating business





Central Moloney Inc. is acquiring Pine Bluff Crating and Pallet. Central Moloney announced the acquisition Friday and expects plans to be finalized in early January.

"Back in 2018, CMI made the first acquisition of an existing business in our company's rich history," according to the news release. "2021 has presented another such opportunity to take an already stellar local business and blend them into our family."

An agreement has been reached and the final stages of the execution process have begun to make the crating and pallet company the newest member of the Central Moloney family.

"We could not be happier to announce our purchase of Pine Bluff Crating and Pallet," said Chris Hart, Central Moloney president/chief executive officer. "This decades-old, family-owned business fits perfectly into the mold of CMI and complements who and what we are.

"Our plan is to do our best to enhance their capabilities and continue our move toward a larger presence in our industry, the marketplace and the communities that we call our home. Like we promised in 2018, we will never be satisfied with where we are. We are a great family and company but we are just getting started," Hart said.



