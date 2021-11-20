Convicted human trafficker sentenced to 75 years in prison

BENTONVILLE -- Corey Glenn will probably spend the rest of his life in prison after a jury found him guilty of trafficking a teen girl for prostitution.

Glenn, 46, of Rogers was found guilty of trafficking of persons; engaging in a continuing criminal gang, organization or enterprise; possession of a controlled substance; and failure to appear. He was charged as a habitual offender since he's been previously convicted of a least nine felonies.

The jury of nine women and three men recommended Friday that Glenn be sentenced to 40 years for trafficking, 35 years for the enterprising charge, 30 years for failure to appear and 15 years for the drug charge. The panel recommended the trafficking and enterprise convictions be served consecutively.

Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green followed the jury's recommendation. She sentenced Glenn to 75 years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections.

A 20-year-old Rogers woman testified she became involved in prostitution when she was a juvenile. She was arrested in 2018 at Glenn's home in Rogers.

The woman said she started smoking marijuana at 10 years old and using methamphetamine when she was 12.

She testified she was involved in prostitution before she met Glenn. She told jurors she had three to five dates at Glenn's house where she had sex with people in exchange for money. She said Glenn told her when the dates had been set up.

She said she was paid to provide sex for money, and she gave the money to Glenn.

The woman admitted providing Patrick Culver, Glenn's attorney, with a letter where she took responsibility and downplayed Glenn's actions in the crime.

She said in the letter Glenn didn't know what she was doing, and he asked her to show him her identification card, but she didn't have one. She also denied in the letter Glenn set up any of her dates.

"I don't want Corey to get into trouble," she told Joshua Robinson, deputy prosecutor, during the trial.

The woman told the jury when questioned by Culver that Glenn wasn't aware she was 17 years old when he was arrested.

Culver asked her whether she felt like she was working for Glenn.

"No," she replied.

She testified she was involved in prostitution before meeting Glenn. She described Glenn as a good person who had helped her out.

"I don't think he should be incarcerated for things I was doing previously before I met him," she said.

Glenn testified in his defense.

"Did you ever pimp any girl that was underage?" Culver asked.

Glenn denied trafficking the now 20-year-old woman or any underage girl. He also denied he exchanged any money with the girl.

Robinson started his cross examination by asking Glenn how long he had been a pimp. Glenn replied 13 years, but he said he didn't like being referred to as a pimp even though it was revealed in court "Big Pimpin" or "Pimpin" is his nickname.

Robinson responded by asking Glenn how long he had been in practice of "selling girls" for them to have sex with men. He also wanted to know if Glenn remembered the name of each the "girls."

Glenn again replied 13 years. He denied being involved in human trafficking.

Robinson asked Glenn what he calls it when he arranges for a woman to have sex with a man in his home.

"Promoting prostitution," Glenn replied.

Glenn was arrested in the Philippines after failing to appear in court. He told jurors he spent time in Japan, Taiwan and the Philippines after fleeing because he had been blamed for a crime he didn't commit.

Robinson asked the jury to consider how many times in the past the court had given him chances, but he continued to sell women.

Culver asked jurors to show his client mercy. He told jurors severe sentences should be reserved for those individuals who forced, coerced or used violence to get someone involved in prostitution.

Culver urged jurors to punish Glenn for his actions in the case instead of punishing him for being a pimp for 13 years.

"Please don't punish Mr. Glenn for the life he lived," Culver sad. "That's not justice."

Robinson asked jurors to sentence Glenn to life in prison.

"There's no place in our community for Corey Glenn," Robinson said. "There's not."

Glenn will have to serve at least 37 years in prison before he is eligible for parole.

He will be required to register as a sex offender. The judge ordered him not to have any contact with the victim or any minors. He was also fined $20,000.

Benton County Prosecutor Nathan Smith said it's important to treat women involved in human trafficking as victims rather than masterminds. "These women are almost always desperate and people like Corey Glenn use that desperation to make money," he said. "While we can never condone prostitution, it's important to attack the root of the problem which is what we were able to do here."