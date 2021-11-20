Conway tramples Rogers

CONWAY -- After a crushing loss to close the regular season, Conway opened its postseason by crushing Rogers 49-0 in the Class 7A quarterfinals Friday night at John McConnell Stadium.

Conway (9-2) scored touchdowns on its first four possessions to lead 28-0 early in the second quarter and finished with a 506-167 advantage in total yardage. Conway was playing for the first time since a last-second 32-29 Nov. 5 home loss to three-time defending Class 7A state champion Bryant, a setback that cost the Wampus Cats the outright 7A-Central title and a No. 1 playoff seed.

Clearly, there was no emotional hangover following a first-round playoff bye.

"That's kind of the unsolved mystery of coaching, I think," Conway Coach Keith Fimple said. "You've got 50 percent say, 'Yeah, you need a bye. Fifty percent say, 'Hey, you need to go play another one.' I'm not the smartest guy in the world, but I've got a bunch of friends that have won a bunch of football games, that are head coaches. We just put in a week of work during the bye week, and I think it worked out well for us. Kids were very resilient as far as putting that one (Bryant) behind us. You treat this like a whole new season and that's what we kind of built off of."

Rogers (8-3) recovered an onside kick to open the game, but lost a fumble at the Conway 36 on its third play from scrimmage. Three plays later, sophomore quarterback Donovyn Omolo threw a 44-yard touchdown pass to standout senior wide receiver Manny Smith to begin the offensive avalanche.

The Wampus Cats followed with touchdown drives of 86, 76 and 24 yards to stretch their lead to 28-0 with 9:11 remaining in the first half. Junior tailback Boogie Carr capped the flurry with a 7-yard run and finished with 97 rushing yards on 18 carries.

Leading 28-0 at halftime, Conway invoked the sportsmanship rule – a running clock when the score differential reaches 35 points in the second half – when Omolo floated a 6-yard touchdown pass to a sliding Smith in the back of the end zone with 8:29 remaining in the third quarter. Sophomore Adrian Mejia added his fifth of seven consecutive extra points for a 35-0 lead.

Omolo had given Conway a 21-0 lead on a 1-yard touchdown run with 17 seconds remaining in the first quarter. Conway's other first-half touchdown came on an 18-yard run by junior tailback Jayllen Chambers with 6:28 remaining in the first quarter.

Conway, 7A-Central's No. 2 seed, is at Fayetteville in next week's semifinals. The top-seeded Bulldogs beat the Wampus Cats 41-24 at home to open the season and are the only 7A-West team remaining in the playoffs.

Rogers, 7A-West's No. 3 seed, was led by standout senior tailback Joshuah Shepherd, who ran 26 times for 160 yards to eclipse 2,000 yards for the season. But senior quarterback Noah Goodshield was sacked three times for 25 yards in losses and intercepted once in the first half.

"We knew we couldn't turn the ball over and so we tried to steal one to open the game with the onside kick," Mounties Coach Chad Harbison said. "We got it and then three plays later we turned it back over to them and after that, buddy, it was pretty much over. We moved it a little bit. Our running back played really well. Just couldn't sustain anything. They're just really good. There's a big gap between our league and their league."

Conway is in the semifinals for the second consecutive season. Rogers was trying to reach the semifinals for the first time since 2006.