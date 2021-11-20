Marriage Licenses

Hayden Boyd, 24, and McKenzi Oxner, 24, both of Little Rock.

Lawana Boyland, 43, and Christopher Martin, 43, both of Sherwood.

Ross Eichhorn, 24, and Sarah Phillips, 22, both of North Little Rock.

Emeka Okafor, 30, and Keaira Baker, 23, both of North Little Rock.

Gautam Konda, 30, and Brittany Gay, 29, both of Little Rock.

Leonardo Sanchez, 25, and Angelica Rivera, 25, both of Little Rock.

Ray Smart, 37, and Courtney Polite, 31, both of Little Rock.

Kristen Morrow, 24, of Bauxite, and Jesse Walley, 24, of Fordyce.

George Kirtley, 31, and Kelcey Pearrow, 24, both of Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

21-3907. Tony Adams v. Brenda Adams.

21-3908. Terri Chapman v. Robert Chapman.

21-3911. Adam Dickens v. Candice Davis.

21-3913. Hayden Greenwood v. Samantha Greenwood.

21-3914. Richard Hill v. Rubina Cosio Hill.

21-3916. Dorothy Budd v. Preston Williams.

21-3919. Valarie Smith v. Stevie Romes.

21-3922. Rebecca Adams v. Ajii Winifield.

21-3924. Amanda Dunlap v. Kenneth Ogbulankwo.

21-3927. Jeffery Drehs v. Billie Drehs.

21-3928. Lameice Kimbrough v. Herbert Kimbrough, Jr.

21-3930. Chelsey Mitchell v. Samuel Mitchell II.

GRANTED

19-336. Regina Ross v. Remy Wright.

20-1469. Christension Griffin v. Rasul Griffin.

20-2745. Dwayne Snyder v. Angela Snyder.

21-972. Damon Pride v. Wildaysa Gay.

21-1178. Theresa Billson v. Chad Billson.

21-1457. Al Aquino v. Melanie Aquino.

21-2443. Willie Franklin v. Barbara Franklin.

21-2729. Rendon King v. Atlantis King.

21-3330. Lolita Washington v. Booker Washington.

21-3463. Janita Stacker v. Roderick Stacker.