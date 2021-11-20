El Dorado’s 28 first-quarter points lead way to rout of Lake Hamilton

EL DORADO — A 28-point first quarter was more than enough for El Dorado to put an end to an old rival’s season.

The Wildcats scored on their first four possessions of the game and never looked back to beat Lake Hamilton 48-27 in the quarterfinals of the Class 6A playoffs Friday night at Memorial Stadium.

The victory was the seventh in a row for El Dorado (9-2), which hasn’t lost since dropping a 31-20 decision at Jonesboro on Sept. 24. The win also allowed the Wildcats to exact a measure of revenge against the Wolves after losing to them 50-14 in the same round a year ago.

El Dorado took a 7-0 lead on an 8-yard touchdown run from Deandra Burns with 10:54 left in the first quarter. After coming up with a fourth-down stop on Lake Hamilton’s ensuing drive, quarterback Sharmon Rester completed a 21-yard touchdown pass to Shadarioius Plummer with 5:41 showing to extend the Wildcats’ lead to 14.

Lake Hamilton failed on another fourth down on its following drive. El Dorado, in turn, needed just three plays to capitalize, with Plummer waltzing in from 28 yards out. Rester would later hit Jackie Washington for a 41-yard score with nine seconds left in the period.

The Wolves finally scored on Tevin Hughes’ 1-yard run with one second remaining in the half, but the rout was already on. El Dorado scored three additional touchdowns to win going away.

Rester complete 13 of 24 passes for 320 yards and 4 touchdowns. Washington had 5 receptions for 139 yards and 2 touchdowns while Kamron Bibby hauled in 4 passes for 113 yards and a touchdown. Plummer finished with three touchdowns as well.

Hughes carried 20 times for 121 yards for Lake Hamilton (9-3), which lost three of its final four games after starting 8-0.

The Wildcats will now get a chance to advance to the state title game next week when they face fellow 6A-East member Marion, which upset Benton 59-37. El Dorado whipped the Patriots 36-7 last month.