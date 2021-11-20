Fayetteville surges past Cabot, 34-27

FAYETTEVILLE -- A lot of teams would've folded under the pressure after falling behind 27-6 in a high school playoff game.

But not Fayetteville. Not this year.

Fayetteville scored 28 consecutive points in the second half and surged past Cabot, 34-27, Friday in a second-round game at Harmon Field. Fayetteville (9-2) advanced to next week's semifinals against Conway, which defeated Rogers.

Cabot (8-4) appeared on its way to another playoff victory after defeating Springdale Har-Ber last week. Braden Jay caught a 73-yard touchdown pass and ran for 9 yards out of the shotgun for a touchdown to help Cabot to a 21-6 lead at halftime.

Cabot stretched its lead to 27-6 before Fayetteville caught fire, starting with a 14-yard touchdown pass from Bladen Fike to Dylan Kittell. Isaiah Sategna then caught a 58-yard touchdown pass from Fike, who scored on a 4-yard touchdown run to tie the game 27-27.

Fayetteville received a big defensive play from Ryan Maxwell, who forced a fumble after hitting Cabot quarterback Grant Freeman on a blitz from his cornerback back position. Fayetteville recovered and scored a short time later when Jalen Blackburn made a diving catch just before falling out of bounds in the end zone to put Fayetteville ahead for good, 34-27, with 4:46 left in the game.

"I told them at halftime we were going to find out what we're made of," Fayetteville Coach Casey Dick said. "We've talked all season long about being a senior-heavy team with a lot of leadership. They came out in the second half and played their butts off."

Cabot had an apparent touchdown called back in the fourth quarter because of a penalty. The Panthers had one more possession but the Bulldogs held after linebacker Kaiden Turner pressured Freeman into an incompletion on third down. Fayetteville then took over and ran out the final seconds after another fourth-down incompletion.

Turner said he never doubted Fayetteville could stage a comeback, even after being down 27-6 in the third quarter.

"This team, we've got some fight in us," Turner said. "We're not going to lay down for nobody."

Fayetteville rose up following a frustrating first half when the Bulldogs drove inside the Cabot 20 five times but scored only one touchdown. Fayetteville failed three times on fourth down plays near the Cabot goal line, including one series when Fayetteville got another fourth-down try following a penalty against Cabot. But that fourth-down pass in the end zone failed as well.

Fayetteville thought it had scored when Sategna caught a long pass from near midfield from Fike and reached for the end zone. The officials marked the 1 at the ball and Fayetteville went backward on consecutive running plays before a fourth-down pass fell incomplete.

Jay, who burned Springdale Har-Ber for three touchdowns last week, scored two of the three touchdowns in the first half for Cabot. The Panthers struck first when Jay got behind a Fayetteville defender and scored on a 73-yard touchdown pass from Freeman. Fayetteville answered with the touchdown catch from Blackburn before Jay took a direct snap from center and scored on a 9-yard run to give Cabot a 14-6 lead with 38 seconds left in the first half.

After Cabot sacked Fike on fourth down, Mason Bell took a screen pass three plays later and raced 56 yards down the home sidelines to put Cabot ahead 21-6 at halftime.