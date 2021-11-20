GREENBRIER 14, WYNNE 0

GREENBRIER -- The Panthers (11-0) shut out Wynne (10-2) to maintain an undefeated season and punch their ticket to the Class 5A semifinals.

Nick Huett had a team-leading 70 rush yards on 18 carriers for Greenbrier, and Jacob Mathis had a team-high 10 tackles.

Mathis also scored the Panthers' first touchdown of the night on a 5-yard pass from Cooper Wilcox in the second quarter.

Senior Keaton Whitley iced the game in the final seconds, recovering a fumble in the end zone to give Greenbrier a 14-0 lead with 20 seconds left.