HARDING ACADEMY 48, RISON 20

SEARCY -- Harding Academy (10-2) scored three first-quarter touchdowns in the span of a minute to seize control against Rison (8-4).

Late in the quarter, Andrew Miller put Harding Academy on the board with a 78-yard run. On the ensuing kickoff, Lawson Brooks recovered a fumble and ran it 22 yards for a touchdown. Rison's next possession ended with an interception by Sikan Akpanudo, and Kade Smith connected with Jackson Fox for a 43-yard touchdown.

Smith went 8-of-12 passing for 277 yards and 4 touchdowns, with three of them going to Fox. Akpanudo finished with three interceptions.

Rison's Isacc Gray and Chandler Reeves each had a rushing touchdown.