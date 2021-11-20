HI GAMEDAY: What can fans take from beating LSU and what can they expect Saturday from Alabama?

Here are some selected comments from the message boards at wholehogsports.com:

Is Alabama as good today as it has been over the past several years?

citgeauxhog: I have a little theory about 2021 'Bama. They look a little different to me, and here is what I'm thinking: They lost that all-world strength coach to Georgia and I'm thinking the longer he is away from the program the less they resemble the overwhelming powerful 'Bama we've come to expect year in and year out. To expand, I think this will be reflected even more so late in the season and in the championship rounds. I'm not saying the Hawgs win, but I'm curious to watch this.

hogcotton: 'Bama is 22-point favorite at home. Hawgs' secondary will see lots of the 'Bama receivers over the middle this week. 'Bama will attempt to shut down Burks and the running game and force KJ Jefferson to beat them with his arm. Hawgs will enjoy more success running ball than they did against LSU but not enough to open up passing game unless someone other than Burks has career game at receiver. ... Hawgs will trend better in this one, just not good enough to hang with Tide yet.

ClayHenry: 'Bama is just without a lot of experience and upper classmen, period. They lost a lot the last three years. What's left of this senior class may not be a real talented bunch or loaded with leaders.

tuschhawg: 'Bama will be very strong against our east-west tendencies, and the crowd will go berserk at our repeated tries and subsequent losses.

Dejai9: It's going to take a great effort by the Hawgs. 'Bama is the fresher team after playing lowly New Mexico State last week, while we had to play a very physical LSU team. Our offense against their defense scares me. Already having played against Georgia and LSU's defenses should help us against 'Bama, but we'll have to make plays over the middle and downfield. Bryce Young is good but still young. Do we have the athletes to blitz 'Bama and make him uncomfortable like LSU did? If he has time, he'll pick us apart. This will be 'Bama's last statement game since Auburn is hobbling to the finish. It's a nationally televised game against a ranked opponent. They're not going to take the Hogs lightly. ... If we win, it would go down as one of the greatest "against all odds" Hog victories, up there with the Orange Bowl against OU ...

ClayHenry: I did not pick the Hogs this week. Don't see an answer for Will Anderson. The fastest of their wideouts, Jameson Williams, will test Montaric Brown.

citgeauxhog:Those are huge advantages for the Tide, Clay. But let's see how our linebackers and Tre Williams get after that Freshman quarterback. Overall, I just want to see some fight and for us to look better then we did at Georgia. Also I agree it will be hard to run wide, but I do think we can run off tackle and use Anderson's upfield rush to make a little hay in that space. We can't jump offsides and put ourselves in obvious passing downs. They will drink our blood!

jhawg: Alabama will probably beat us badly, but if we can run the football effectively we could hang tough for a good while.

eurohog: My hope for best case is no injuries to key players so that we can take care of business vs. Missouri next week. Anderson is a monster and can do serious damage.

Fans review last week's 16-13 Arkansas overtime win over LSU ...

elihogs: Quarterbacks who can run, throw, improvise and have guts are an irreplaceable asset to a team. KJ checks all four boxes. After watching the Miss. St. QB light up Auburn from the middle of the second quarter on, I feel like last week's defensive effort by the Hogs may not be getting enough credit. I sure wish we'd played Auburn when we were healthier. We've gotta throw some slants against 'Bama. They're gonna bring the house to get to KJ. We lose a lotta guys after this season. But I'll forever be grateful to this year's team. They've hung in through the worst of times and made us all proud.

wizardofhogz: Perhaps not quite as many as you think, due to the covid issue. Of course, roster limitations will affect the final number, and we will still lose quite a few. But I'd bet we have four to seven "Super Seniors" again next season.

holdenhogfield: Speaking of who might return, if that list included Bumper Poole, Montaric Brown and Jalen Catalon, it'd be a huge deal for us Hog fans.

eurohog: (The LSU game) was a classic defensive struggle that hung on line play. Each team scored only one touchdown and both were following the chaos of sack escapes. The LSU defense completely lost Johnson slipping out of the backfield, an egregious error, for which they paid hugely. The Razorbacks got beat downfield, honestly, with a tight end on a smaller defensive back who was cleared out by a shove ... I can't fail to mention the fake field goal. Cajones! Flawless execution. In overtime, the best case is to get a turnover when you have the ball second, especially if your kicker is among the best. A win at LSU at night by any means possible is a good win.

coloradohog: We have had two real SEC wars and won them both on the last play of the game. That was some real grit!

hogbacker: Healthy Hogs are hard to deal with the last two Saturdays!

danny: We sorta lost at Ole Miss on the last play of the game, too.

LogJam: As Meatloaf said, "Two outta three ain't bad."

jhawg: It is so nice to have a dependable kicker. It is a little like Linus having his security blanket: comforting. It has been several years, but Cam Little is a really good kicker under pressure. He makes a huge difference in this SEC competitive, crazy world.

hogstetrician: I remember being spoiled as a kid with what seemed like great field goal kickers every year. Steve Little, Ish Ordonez and Bruce Lahay. Coach Turner seemed to work his magic every season. I used to love watching those guys warm up pregame while also seeing Steve Cox boom 50-60-yard punts routinely. Then Kendall Trainor and Todd Wright were solid during my college/med school years. Nice to think we have solid place kicking for the next few years.

Recent special teams play earns praise ...

youdaman: I know Coach Scott Fountain has been body slammed for how bad (special teams) played last year and the beginning of this year, but the last four or five games they are playing well! Little has been money all year. Bauer has punted much better lately and the kick-off guy is unreal! We had a punt return for a touchdown, so I have been very pleased with our special teams play Keep it up!

LDhog: And Fountain is one of the best recruiters on staff. I agree on special team play!

armyhog: Special teams has improved a lot this season. Compared to the last few years.

adgebg: Fountain has delivered in recruiting and coaching. Happy to see it because it was a mainstay for the Hogs when they were a force in the Southwest Conference and nationally for decades. Broyles was a stickler for it.

nlrbuzzard: It certainly fooled LSU to have Reid Bauer chug down the sideline on the fake field goal. He still is not a great punter, and it will be interesting to see if the Australian who is coming in takes the job in 2022. Kickoffs in the end zone have been pretty consistent, so that's a big check mark. Punt and kickoff coverage have generally been pretty good. They got the punt coverage team blocking fixed after early trouble. Kick off return blocking has been just average. Little, of course, has been great, like all-conference great.

Score predictions for Saturday's came against Alabama...

LoudLoyd: We're playing better on defense. 'Bama is beat up on offense. Their defense can give up big plays. We're on a run of breaking losing streaks. So, I'm sayin' there's a chance ... Not really. 'Bama 38, Arkansas 13. Bring on Mizzou.

SwineFusion: I saw one pick this morning, can't remember where. They don't think we'll win, but they also don't think 'Bama will cover -22.5.

pavlovhog: Tusk 12, Bigger Tusk 24.

georgiahawg: 'Bama is still 'Bama. 'Bama 31, Hogs 20.

LDhog: My rose colored glasses are fogged over. And the Kool-Aid I love is bitter this week. Nevertheless, Hogs 36, Tide 35. Without hope what do we have?

bayouhog: Hogs capture three 'Bama turnovers and Cam Little kicks the 50-yard game winner with 3 seconds left. Nick Saban is seen crying on the sideline.

armyhog: There's always hope! I just pray for a Hogs win. I will watch the game until the bitter end no matter what the score is. It also gives me hope to know our Hogs are head over heels better now with a real head coach, Sam Pittman! He treats the players like young men.Hogs win!

neastarkie: I just can't talk myself into believing we can beat 'Bama. However, the evidence says we can. A&M did. LSU nearly did. They struggled with Florida. Still, the odds makers know all that and made them a 20-point favorite. I think, though, we have to catch 'Bama sleeping or looking ahead. We have to play our best game. No stupid penalties and no turnovers. Got to hold our blocks and shed theirs. Oh well. My thoughts are worthless. I'll pick 'Bama to win, 35-14, and hope I've underrated our team.