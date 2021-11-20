Sections
High school basketball

by Erick Taylor | Today at 2:43 a.m.


FRIDAY’S GAMES

BOYS

Acorn 78, Oden 24 Bradley 61, Trinity Christian 35 Central Arkansas Christian 81, Scott Charter 26 Cossatot River 50, Horatio 23 County Line 63, Mansfield 48 Deer 77, Lead Hill 54 De Queen 71, Waldron 55 Dermott 55, Drew Central 53 Green Forest 58, Cotter 56 Hillcrest 42, Riverside 39 Hope 52, New Boston, Texas 44 Huntsville 72, Lincoln 34 Jasper 78, Mount Judea 21 Lavaca 62, Mulberry 27 LISA Academy North 64, Riverview 57 Little Rock Parkview 75, Fayetteville 60 Mammoth Spring 50, Armorel 31 Mayflower 56, Benton Harmony Grove 49 Midland 51, Harrisburg 46 Pea Ridge 44, Eureka Springs 31 Sacred Heart 63, Scranton 45 Springdale Har-Ber 50, Mountain Home 38 West Side Greers Ferry 56, Norfork 42

TOURNAMENTS

Brookland Invitational

Bentonville West 77, Nettleton 66 Berryville 39, Brookland 37 Green County Tech 74, Baptist Prep 47

Holiday Hoopsgiving

The New School 63, Valley Springs 48 Dumas 71, Bay 54

GIRLS

Acorn 57, Oden 38 Bradley 49, Trinity Christian 15 Genoa Central 54, Hermitage 25 Horatio 40, Cossatot River 35 Huntsville 67, Lincoln 28 Lead Hill 37, Deer 33 Mayflower 68, Benton Harmony Grove 26 Mount Vernon-Enola 51, Guy-Perkins 45 Omaha 44, Ozark Mountain 43 Pea Ridge 52, Eureka Springs 37 Valley Springs 61, Clarksville 48 Valley View 46, Beebe 44 Viola 55, Concord 16

TOURNAMENTS

Holiday Hoopsgiving

Valley Springs 61, Clarksville 48

Today's games

Subject to change

BOYS

Green Forest at Huntsville

Helena-West Helena at Marianna

Tournaments

Brookland Invitational

Nettleton vs. Berryville

Greene County Tech vs. Bentonville West

Brookland vs. Baptist Prep

Decatur Invitational

St. Paul vs. Decatur

First Service Bank

West Side Greers Ferry vs. Greenbrier/South Side Bee Branch

Norfork vs. Marshall

Highland Classic

Salem vs. Batesville

Holiday Hoopsgiving

Dumas vs. West Fork

Farmington vs. Bay

Huntsville vs. Green Forest

Hoopin' 4 Hoodies

Bentonville vs. Marion

Watson Chapel vs. Osceola

Fort Smith Northside vs. White Hall

Sheridan vs. Morrilton

Maumelle vs. North Little Rock

Lincoln Turkey Shootout

Shiloh Christian vs. Lincoln

Elkins vs. Alma

GIRLS

Brookland at Viola

Cabot at Bentonville

Helena-West Helena at Marianna

Mammoth Spring at Rector

Tournaments

Decatur Invitational

Ozark Catholic vs. Decatur

First Service Bank

Conway Christian vs. Episcopal Collegiate

Norfork vs. Greenbrier

Heavenly Hoops

Pulaski Academy vs. Star City

Marion vs. Nashville

Mount St. Mary vs. Forrest City

Hot Springs vs. Parkers Chapel

Highland Classic

Salem vs. Batesville

Holiday Hoopsgiving

Dumas vs. Farmington

Bergman vs. Clarksville

Lake Hamilton Classic

De Queen vs. Lake Hamilton

Greenwood vs. Kirby

Lincoln Turkey Shootout

Elkins vs. Alma

Shiloh Christian vs. Lincoln


