High school basketball

FRIDAY’S GAMES
BOYS
Acorn 78, Oden 24 Bradley 61, Trinity Christian 35 Central Arkansas Christian 81, Scott Charter 26 Cossatot River 50, Horatio 23 County Line 63, Mansfield 48 Deer 77, Lead Hill 54 De Queen 71, Waldron 55 Dermott 55, Drew Central 53 Green Forest 58, Cotter 56 Hillcrest 42, Riverside 39 Hope 52, New Boston, Texas 44 Huntsville 72, Lincoln 34 Jasper 78, Mount Judea 21 Lavaca 62, Mulberry 27 LISA Academy North 64, Riverview 57 Little Rock Parkview 75, Fayetteville 60 Mammoth Spring 50, Armorel 31 Mayflower 56, Benton Harmony Grove 49 Midland 51, Harrisburg 46 Pea Ridge 44, Eureka Springs 31 Sacred Heart 63, Scranton 45 Springdale Har-Ber 50, Mountain Home 38 West Side Greers Ferry 56, Norfork 42
TOURNAMENTS
Brookland Invitational
Bentonville West 77, Nettleton 66 Berryville 39, Brookland 37 Green County Tech 74, Baptist Prep 47
Holiday Hoopsgiving
The New School 63, Valley Springs 48 Dumas 71, Bay 54
GIRLS
Acorn 57, Oden 38 Bradley 49, Trinity Christian 15 Genoa Central 54, Hermitage 25 Horatio 40, Cossatot River 35 Huntsville 67, Lincoln 28 Lead Hill 37, Deer 33 Mayflower 68, Benton Harmony Grove 26 Mount Vernon-Enola 51, Guy-Perkins 45 Omaha 44, Ozark Mountain 43 Pea Ridge 52, Eureka Springs 37 Valley Springs 61, Clarksville 48 Valley View 46, Beebe 44 Viola 55, Concord 16
TOURNAMENTS
Holiday Hoopsgiving
Valley Springs 61, Clarksville 48
Today's games
Subject to change
BOYS
Green Forest at Huntsville
Helena-West Helena at Marianna
Tournaments
Brookland Invitational
Nettleton vs. Berryville
Greene County Tech vs. Bentonville West
Brookland vs. Baptist Prep
Decatur Invitational
St. Paul vs. Decatur
First Service Bank
West Side Greers Ferry vs. Greenbrier/South Side Bee Branch
Norfork vs. Marshall
Highland Classic
Salem vs. Batesville
Holiday Hoopsgiving
Dumas vs. West Fork
Farmington vs. Bay
Huntsville vs. Green Forest
Hoopin' 4 Hoodies
Bentonville vs. Marion
Watson Chapel vs. Osceola
Fort Smith Northside vs. White Hall
Sheridan vs. Morrilton
Maumelle vs. North Little Rock
Lincoln Turkey Shootout
Shiloh Christian vs. Lincoln
Elkins vs. Alma
GIRLS
Brookland at Viola
Cabot at Bentonville
Helena-West Helena at Marianna
Mammoth Spring at Rector
Tournaments
Decatur Invitational
Ozark Catholic vs. Decatur
First Service Bank
Conway Christian vs. Episcopal Collegiate
Norfork vs. Greenbrier
Heavenly Hoops
Pulaski Academy vs. Star City
Marion vs. Nashville
Mount St. Mary vs. Forrest City
Hot Springs vs. Parkers Chapel
Highland Classic
Salem vs. Batesville
Holiday Hoopsgiving
Dumas vs. Farmington
Bergman vs. Clarksville
Lake Hamilton Classic
De Queen vs. Lake Hamilton
Greenwood vs. Kirby
Lincoln Turkey Shootout
Elkins vs. Alma
Shiloh Christian vs. Lincoln