Happy birthday (Nov. 20): Nothing stops your effervescence. Your unsinkable attitude will make this a remarkable year. What some would consider a setback, you'll leverage into opportunity. Your habit of admiring people will lead to friendships and work that interests you. New modes of transportation will be featured too.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Trying on a new personality will be as easy as sticking your face into one of those photo boards at tourist attractions. You line it up and people see the visage while the real you stands a little farther back.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You have much to give, so go where there are takers. At the same time, you're ready to absorb more life. Lucky for you, the place where you can give and take is one and the same.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): There's a gamble in the works. Play the game twice and you'll double your chances of winning, but you'll also double your chances of losing. If the game in question is love, don't worry. In one way or other, love always wins.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): The dynamics of love will bring out the fearful and the brave side of you. Connection is more than a matchup of preferred traits. It's action and reaction to a shared moment.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Good taste is inclusive. It relies on the integration of many influences. Good taste doesn't fear criticism or challenge, as it only sharpens with scrutiny. You'll raise your awareness and more.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Because your heart is open, life will bring you many things to fall in love with, like endeavors that make your heart sing, places that light up your imagination and kindred souls.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You hold the people around you to a certain standard and hold yourself to a much higher one. It hardly seems fair, but since you don't mind hard work, you'll be better for the injustice.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): When people make mistakes, it creates an opportunity to educate or overlook, correct or build goodwill. To call a mistake an ending is a missed opportunity.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Everyone has a default expectation about the nature of others. You'll be made aware of your own tendency in this regard. Keep in mind that expectation is a choice, and you can always choose differently.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You'll take things public. The fun, information, feelings and other expressions you show the world will gain support. It doesn't hurt that you've been so encouraging of others in the past.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You have a good sense of what's going on with other people as you interact with them. You interpret their movements, at first unconsciously and then quite deliberately and with great accuracy.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Pace yourself. Your creativity isn't dangerous, but it is quite demanding, as it won't turn off. It keeps inventing new situations which require ever more creativity.

COSMIC COMPLAINT BOX

On the final day of Scorpio season, Mercury and Jupiter square off to present an opportunity to speak up, get things off our chests and bring problems to light. This could come across like complaining, but if it’s voiced to the people who can actually do something, then it’s the start of progress, nonetheless.

COSMIC QUESTION

Q: “More on my girlfriend the Scorpio Druid. I get the feeling she is making up the answers to a lot of the questions I’ve been asking her about being a Druid. As you suggested, I did not laugh at any of what she said or treat it like a “joke.” But is this whole Druid thing real, or is it just something she’s doing to seem different and mysterious? (I don’t want to offend her by asking her that directly.) Will it wear off in a few years? She’s only 22. I’m just curious because if we marry, I doubt that I would like our children to be raised Druid. Signed, Your friend, the Taurus with a Scorpio Druid girlfriend.”

A: Druidism is recognized as an official religion in the United States, and is similarly recognized in the U.K. It is doubtful that your girlfriend’s love of nature will wear off and she will likely believe certain aspects of nature to be sacred for her entire life. However, as a 22-year-old Scorpio, she is still somewhat impressionable and may align more strongly with different bits of culture — and more likely, counterculture — for a relatively brief cycle of time. It may be premature to worry about the fate of your Druid children.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: Astronomer Edwin Hubble opened minds to the vast and complex nature of the universe. The observations of this star-visionary were key in the advancement of 20th century cosmology. Three strong Scorpio influences run through the scientist’s astrological chart. Though he was a man of logic, it could be that his studies confirmed a deeper intuition about the nature of the universe.