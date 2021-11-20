HOW WE SEE IT: Arkansas at Alabama

Clay Henry, Hawgs Illustrated

Are there any Hogs who can block Will Anderson? If Damone Clark can blitz his way into the UA backfield, Anderson might have a field day. He may be the nation's best defender. It's simply the biggest reason not to pick against the Tide. Cam Little will make some more field goals, but not enough. Alabama, 27-19

Dudley E. Dawson, Hawgs Illustrated

This is not the normal powerful, ultra-talented Alabama team, but the Crimson Tide are still really good. Arkansas is closing the gap, but ... Alabama, 31-17

Matt Jones, Whole Hog Sports

Back-to-back road trips rarely turn out well in the SEC, and Alabama is rested after sitting its starters in the second half last week. It will be interesting to see if the Razorbacks can handle the Crimson Tide's physicality better than they did at Georgia. Alabama, 31-10

Scottie Bordelon, Whole Hog Sports

For a second straight week, the Razorbacks find themselves playing in one of the toughest road environments in college football. Should playing at LSU last week help Arkansas in this game? A little bit, yes. But Alabama's depth and talent can be overwhelming. The Razorbacks will compete for a while, but the Crimson Tide pull away with their run game and stout defensive front. Alabama, 38-13

Bart Pohlman, Sport & Story

For the first time in years, Alabama doesn't seem invincible. A trip to Tuscaloosa is never easy, though. Arkansas will fight, as we've seen from the Hogs all year, but the Tide keep their CFP hopes alive in a close one. Alabama, 31-24

Tommy Craft, ESPN Arkansas

Arkansas has done the unthinkable with seven wins, but this week might be an impossible task. Expect Sam Pittman to have the Hogs ready. Alabama, 31-24

Tye Richardson, ESPN Arkansas

Grit and toughness got it done in Death Valley. The Tide have been up and down, not typical of a Nick Saban team. The Hogs bring energy, but not enough talent. Alabama, 31-17



