• Amy Tatko, a spokesman for Vermont's transportation department, said students who participated in the state's Name a Plow contest got visits from the snowplows serving their communities and now bearing new names that include Captain Snowpants, Snowbegone Kenobe and Plowy McPlowface."

• Inigo Philbrick, 34, a former art dealer in Miami and London, pleaded guilty to defrauding art buyers out of more than $86 million to finance his business by misrepresenting the ownership of various pieces, as well as overselling ownership shares in artworks without disclosing it.

• Michael Green, 50, the operator of a nonprofit group in Kansas City, Mo., that's set up as a job reentry program for ex-convicts, was charged with taking money in exchange for falsely reporting to federal probation officers that the felons worked for the nonprofit.

• Charo Espino, a health department spokeswoman in Spain's Extremadura region, said a search is underway for nine Dutch tourists who disappeared from a hotel where they were ordered to quarantine after seven tested positive for the coronavirus.

• Bernard Kersh, 31, who was body-slammed by a Chicago police officer during a 2019 arrest that was caught on video and resulted in several officers being disciplined, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor battery for spitting in the officer's face just before the incident.

• Darius Patin, 33, a New Orleans mail carrier accused of tossing 1,377 pieces of mail into a trash bin, faces up to five years in prison after being charged with a single count of "delay or destruction of mail," federal prosecutors said.

• Juanyana Holloway, 23, a former deputy municipal clerk in Sumrall, Miss., faces embezzlement and other charges after being accused of keeping more than $13,000 when residents paid their water bills in cash, state auditors said.

• James Flannel of St. Louis, who pleaded guilty to fatally shooting a cabdriver in 2018, leaving the body on the street and then stealing the driver's minivan, was sentenced to life in prison, authorities said.

• Apollo Carreon Quiboloy, 71, the leader of a Philippines-based church that claims 6 million members, was charged with having sex with women and underage girls whom he threatened with abuse and "eternal damnation" unless they catered to his desires as "the appointed son of God," federal prosecutors in Los Angeles said.