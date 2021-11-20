J.B. Hunt offers new transload option

J.B. Hunt Transport Service Inc. is offering a new transload option for shippers in the New York metro area experiencing nationwide congestion.

To alleviate some of these issues, J.B. Hunt retooled and expanded one of its facilities in Jersey City, N.J., to transfer and prepare ocean freight for inland transport.

This one-stop shop is the first of its kind for J.B. Hunt and opens just in time for the holidays. It can handle port drayage, transloading and inland line haul services, a news release said Friday.

J.B. Hunt made changes to the facility last month, adding 25,000 square feet of space for the new service located near major railroads and port terminals in the New York area.

Shelley Simpson, chief commercial officer and executive president of people and human resources at J.B. Hunt, said in a written statement that this update will help customers "accelerate freight movement" and "improve container fluidity" across their supply chains.

J.B. Hunt shares fell less than 1%, or $1.49, to close Friday at $194.26 on the Nasdaq stock exchange.