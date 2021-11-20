Sections
Jonesboro man found guilty, sentenced to 55 years for Greene County slaying

by The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:49 a.m.

A Greene County jury found a 56-year-old man guilty Thursday of first-degree murder.

At the end of a three-day trial, Kevin Dale Brady of Jonesboro received a 55-year sentence in state prison for the shooting of Michael Dewayne Nix.

Arkansas State Police said Brady fatally shot Nix on Jan. 13, 2020. Anthony Hill, a special agent with the state police, found Nix's body lying in the doorway of a residence on a rural Greene County road, according to an arrest affidavit.

Witnesses told authorities that Brady had sprayed one of them and Nix with wasp spray. Brady then pulled out a handgun and fired one shot in the floor, one shot through a window "and then stepped towards Mr. Nix and shot him," according to the affidavit.

Nix, 33, of Jonesboro, was a self-employed lawn care service worker and mechanic.

