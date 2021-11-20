Kicking game could make difference

FAYETTEVILLE -- Both the last time Arkansas almost beat Alabama and the last time Arkansas actually beat Alabama it came down to kicking.

If so again in today's Arkansas vs. Alabama game in Tuscaloosa, Ala., the Razorbacks probably should consider it a moral victory. Under Coach Nick Saban, Alabama's Crimson Tide 14 times consecutively has won the annual SEC West game vs. Arkansas.

It could even be a bonafide victory if the Razorbacks somehow keep it close enough providing opportunity for a Cameron Little field goal becoming the late-game difference.

Usually Alabama handily handles the Hogs. Thirteen and 19 are the lone by under 20 points that Arkansas has lost to Alabama since 2015.

Oddsmakers figure today no differently. All week they've favored by 20 or more a nationally No. 2/reigning national championship Crimson Tide running 9-1 overall and best in the SEC West at 5-1. Alabama last year slaughtered the Hogs, 52-3 in Fayetteville.

But at 7-3, 3-3 and ranked 21 by the College Football Playoff Committee, second-year Coach Sam Pittman's Hogs are good enough to believe in what-ifs.

And Saban, seeing the likes of Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson, receiver Treylon Burks and linebackers Grant Morgan, Bumper Pool and Hayden Henry, knows it's not mere coachspeak reminding his team to take notice.

The Hogs did beat the Texas A&M Aggies who beat Alabama. Last week Arkansas hard-fought overcame LSU in Baton Rouge similarly to Alabama's hard fight overcoming LSU in Tuscaloosa.

Little kicked 3 of 4 field goal attempts, 46, 48 and 51-yarders two weeks ago in the 31-28 victory over Mississippi State. Last week he kicked 3 of 3 at LSU including the overtime game-winner that Alabama couldn't the last time it lost to Arkansas.

In 2006 pre-Saban, Alabama's Leigh Tiffin suffered a placekicker's nightmare in the 24-23 double overtime loss to Arkansas in Fayetteville. Tiffin missed 33 and 30 yard field goal attempts in regulation, missed a 37-yarder that would have won the first overtime, and missed the second overtime PAT ultimately deciding the outcome.

Current Alabama place-kicker Will Reichard, 10 of 13 on field goals and 57 of 58 PAT's, doesn't seem apt to repeat Tiffin's troubles.

But true freshman Little kicks big, 17 of 21 field goals and 34 of 34 PAT's with none blocked.

If the Hogs somehow keep it close, Pittman has the same game on the line faith in Little, holder Reid Bauer and snapper Jordan Silver and the eight protectors in Tuscaloosa that he had in Baton Rouge. Pittman ordered three up-middle runs setting up Little's 37-yard overtime field goal after cornerback Montaric Brown's interception ended LSU's overtime offense.

"I didn't have a question if he could make it," Pittman said. "I trust him big time. That includes trust in Silver and Bauer.

I'm very, very comfortable with Cam. Very comfortable."

So comfortable even to make Nick Saban uncomfortable should the Hogs somehow keep it close.