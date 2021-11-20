Lane closings set for bridge on I-430

A section of Interstate 430 covering much of the Arkansas River bridge in Pulaski County will have lane closings that begin tonight and will last into Sunday, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.

Crews will close the middle and outside lanes of southbound I-430 between Maumelle Boulevard in North Little Rock and Cantrell Road in Little Rock from 8 p.m. today until noon Sunday, weather permitting.

The lane closings will allow the contractor to place latex-modified concrete on the bridge, the department said. Orange barrels, cones, message boards and signs will be used to control traffic.