Lawyer is accused of stealing $4.8M

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh was indicted Friday on 27 additional charges, with prosecutors saying he stole nearly $5 million in settlement money he had obtained for his dead housekeeper, an injured state trooper and other people and fees meant for his law firm.

There are still no charges in the shooting deaths of Murdaugh's wife, Maggie, and son, Paul, in June that began what has led to six investigations into Murdaugh, his family and his finances. These state investigations are ongoing.

Murdaugh, 53, remains in jail without bond after two previous arrests -- a stunning fall for a lawyer whose father, grandfather and great-grandfather were elected prosecutors in tiny Hampton County and whose family founded and grew a private law firm that takes up an entire block in the county of 20,000 people.

This latest indictment by the state grand jury says Murdaugh stole more than $4.8 million over the past five years. About $3.5 million was meant as insurance settlements for the sons of Murdaugh's housekeeper, whose death in 2019 was attributed to a fall at his home. He already faced additional charges in that case.

Prosecutors also accuse Murdaugh of trying to hide money from lawyers who sued him and his family over the death of a teenager killed when authorities said Paul Murdaugh was driving intoxicated and wrecked his father's boat.

"We are not surprised by these new charges relating to Alex's handling of client funds and law firm fees. We have made it clear that Alex regrets that his actions have diverted attention from solving the murders of his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul," Murdaugh spokesperson Amanda Loveday said in a statement.

The 27 counts include seven of money laundering; four of breach of trust; seven of obtaining signature or property by false pretenses; eight of computer crimes; and one of forgery.

All the charges involve a fraudulent bank account Murdaugh created with a name similar to a company that handles legal settlements, investigators said. Murdaugh used the money to pay bank overdraft fees, credit card payments, checks written to friends and family and other items, the indictments say.