Little Rock Christian 35, Nettleton 7

JONESBORO -- The Warriors put an end to the Raiders' bid for a perfect season, running away from Nettleton (11-1) with 21 third-quarter points. Little Rock Christian (10-2) did the brunt of its damage on the ground as Jayvean Dyer-Jones piled up 166 yards on 21 carries with a pair of touchdowns.

Although the Warriors led 7-0 at halftime, they surged ahead to carry a 28-0 lead into the final 12 minutes and returned to the state semifinals with relative ease.

Senior Andrew Wadsworth added a receiving touchdown and two interceptions for Little Rock Christian.