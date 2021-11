LITTLE ROCK PARKVIEW 41, JONESBORO 21

JONESBORO -- Jaylon White completed 14 of 20 passes for 190 yards and 3 touchdowns to lead Little Rock Parkview (9-3) over Jonesboro (7-4).

James Jointer ran for 144 yards and reached the end zone twice.

Jonesboro's Rykar Acebo threw for 251 yards and three touchdowns. Kavon Pointer caught two of those touchdown passes and finished with 13 receptions for 203 yards.