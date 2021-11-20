LIVE UPDATES: Razorbacks face Alabama on road

6:15, 3Q - Alabama 31, Arkansas 21

Terrific defensive stand for the Razorbacks after it appeared the Crimson Tide were going to tack on another score. Bryce Young did score with his legs on a wild scramble, but it was negated due to a holding call.

On third-and-goal, he took a sack for a 16-yard loss, pushing Alabama on the edge of field goal range. Alabama's kicker then missed a 47-yard attempt short. The sack turned out to be a huge play for Arkansas.

Razorbacks have another chance to trim into their deficit.

10:09, 3Q - Alabama 31, Arkansas 21

KJ Jefferson, on third-and-1, threw a 1-on-1 deep ball to Treylon Burks, who came down with the catch and added a 66-yard touchdown. Burks has 6 catches for 148 yards and 2 touchdowns.

A reminder that he was not among the 10 semifinalists this week for the Biletnikoff Award, which is given to the best pass catcher in the country.

11:31, 3Q - Alabama 31, Arkansas 14

Bryce Young led the Crimson Tide on another 75-yard scoring drive, completing 3 passes for 51 yards. Brian Robinson did the rest. Young's 11-yard touchdown to Christian Leary is his fourth of the game.

Arkansas' cornerbacks do not have an easy matchup today with Alabama's talented receivers and tight ends. They, though, have not had a good day.

LaDarrius Bishop has been burned multiple times for big gains and a score, Montaric Brown was beat on a touchdown, and Khari Johnson just took an awful angle on a Crimson Tide tight end prior to the last touchdown.

The Razorbacks, somewhat suddenly, are down 3 scores.

Half - Alabama 24, Arkansas 14

The Crimson Tide have touchdown drives of 98, 75 and 75 yards in the game, and the most recent 75-yarder was a big one right before halftime.

Arkansas pulled within 17-14 with 3:12 remaining in the second quarter, but a quick, explosive scoring drive widened the gap. Bryce Young hit Jameson Williams for a 32-yard touchdown. LaDarrius Bishop was beat across his face and did not lay a hand on Williams before getting in the end zone.

Young completed 14 of 19 passes in the half for 287 yards and 3 touchdowns. John Metchie leads the Crimson Tide with 6 grabs for 122 yards and 1 score while Williams has 4 catches for 121 and 2 touchdowns.

Brian Robinson carried 16 times for 65 yards.

For Arkansas, KJ Jefferson finished the half 12 of 17 passing for 163 yards and a touchdown pass to Treylon Burks, who brought in 5 passes for 82 yards. Warren Thompson added 2 receptions for 51 yards and set up a short touchdown run by Dominique Johnson.

Arkansas averaged 5.8 yards per play in the half compared to 9.1 for the Crimson Tide. Young's completions have gone for an average of 20.5 yards.

Myles Slusher leads the Razorbacks with 5 tackles, including a TFL, and linebacker Grant Morgan has 4.

Alabama will receive the opening kickoff of the second half.

:26, 2Q - Alabama 24, Arkansas 14

KJ Jefferson picked up a first down with his feet on the Razorbacks' next drive, but Arkansas has to punt away. He was stuffed for little-to-no gain on third-and-long. Reid Bauer punts and the Crimson Tide start their next drive at their 5.

1:44, 2Q - Alabama 24, Arkansas 14

Bryce Young quickly led the Crimson Tide on a long touchdown drive to answer the Razorbacks' score. Young hit Jameson Williams for a 32-yard touchdown, beating LaDarrius Bishop.

Alabama looks to be back in control. Four of six plays on the drive picked up at least 10 yards. Another gained eight.

3:12, 2Q - Alabama 17, Arkansas 14

On third-and-14 following an intentional grounding call, KJ Jefferson hit Warren Thompson for 40 yards to the Alabama 1. The Razorbacks are hanging tough and going blow for blow with the Crimson Tide.

Thompson ran his defender into another Alabama defensive back and caught the ball just shy of the goalline, according to replay review. Dominique Johnson got in from 1 yard out on the next snap.

5:21, 2Q - Alabama 17, Arkansas 7

Bryce Young hits his first true deep ball of the game to Jameson Williams for a 79-yard touchdown. Crimson Tide back up by 10. It is Williams' seventh play of 50-plus yards on offense this season.

Young and Williams beat Montaric Brown and Simeon Blair on the play.

6:06, 2Q - Alabama 10, Arkansas 7

The Razorbacks may have just pieced together their best drive of the season, pushing the ball 96 yards over 13 plays for a touchdown against the Crimson Tide. KJ Jefferson's 15-yard pass to Treylon Burks gets Arkansas on the board and within 3 points.

Jefferson and Burks connected 3 times on the drive for gains of 32, 10 and 15 yards. Burks is battling a left wrist injury but has come up huge so far.

He has 5 grabs for 82 yards and the score.

11:11, 2Q - Alabama 10, Arkansas 0

The Crimson Tide's punt pins the Razorbacks at their 4.

11:18, 2Q - Alabama 10, Arkansas 0

Bryce Young completed a third-and-5 pass to John Metchie for 33 yards to the Razorbacks' 32, but Arkansas held firm after that and looks to be forcing a punt. Young later ran for what would have been a first down, but the run was negated by a hold.

Young threw incomplete downfield for Jameson Williams and then ran for 6 yards on third-and-20. Arkansas called timeout prior to the Alabama punt because it had 12 men on the field.

14:08, 2Q - Alabama 10, Arkansas 0

Lightning quick series for the Razorbacks following the John Metchie touchdown catch. Dominique Johnson ran for no gain and KJ Jefferson threw incomplete for De'Vion Warren on back-to-back plays.

A 50-yard punt by Reid Bauer puts the Crimson Tide at their 30 when play resumes.

14:54, 2Q - Alabama 10, Arkansas 0

John Metchie caught three passes for 70 yards on Alabama's last series and his 20-yard TD catch gives the Crimson Tide a double-digit lead. Metchie has 5 grabs today for 89 yards. He beat Montaric Brown on the play.

It is the second week in a row the Razorbacks have given up a touchdown pass on the first play of the second quarter.

End 1Q - Alabama 3, Arkansas 0

The Crimson Tide are driving and have the ball at the Razorbacks' 18 when play resumes. Bryce Young has completed a pair of 25-yard balls to John Metchie and Brian Robinson's last three runs have netted 10 yards.

Alabama outgained Arkansas 125-55 in the first quarter. Young threw for 104 yards and averaged 14.9 yards per completion.

KJ Jefferson was 4 of 4 through the air for 35 yards.

3:30, 1Q - Alabama 3, Arkansas 0

KJ Jefferson put together a nice series until the Crimson Tide defense clamped down. He completed a ball to Treylon Burks for 11 yards and a first down on third-and-11, hit Warren Thompson for 11 yards after avoiding pressure then floated a ball near the line of scrimmage to Burks for an eventual gain of 14.

Three straight plays for Rocket Sanders, though, result in a loss of 1 yard. Reid Bauer punts and gets his ball to bite and come dead at the Alabama 2.

7:41, 1Q - Alabama 3, Arkansas 0

Great job limiting the Crimson Tide to just three points after the blunder of a turnover on the Razorbacks' last offensive snap. Alabama adds a 48-yard field goal to take a 3-0 lead.

Bryce Young is 4 of 7 passing for 42 yards so far. Brian Robinson has rushed 6 times for 14 yards.

Tre Williams has 3 tackles and Myles Slusher/Grant Morgan/Eric Gregory each have 2. Both of Gregory's tackles have been for a loss, and Morgan has a quarterback hurry.

8:27, 1Q - Arkansas 0, Alabama 0

Ricky Stromberg snapped the football on the Razorbacks' first snap after the turnover on downs and KJ Jefferson was not ready for it. Didn't appear anyone on offense was ready for the ball to be snapped. Alabama recovers a fumble at the Arkansas 32.

8:34, 1Q - Arkansas 0, Alabama 0

The Crimson Tide were moving the ball well on its initial series, but a sack of Bryce Young by Eric Gregory off the left edge and a big stop on fourth down gives the Razorbacks possession again. Arkansas blew through the right side of the Alabama offensive line and brought Brian Robinson down for a loss of a yard on the play. Gregory credited with the TFL.

Razorbacks ball at their 31 when play resumes.

12:44, 1Q - Arkansas 0, Alabama 0

The Razorbacks picked up one first down on their opening drive. Dominique Johnson's first three carries picked up 20 yards, but Johnson and KJ Jefferson's next two touches went for no gain. Arkansas did not attempt a pass.

Reid Bauer punted away and Alabama will take possession at its 24 after a 31-yard kick.

Pregame

Arkansas cornerback Hudson Clark did not travel with the Razorbacks this weekend. He was on the receiving end of a hit to the helmet by linebacker Hayden Henry late in regulation at LSU last Saturday.

Defensive linemen Eric Thomas and Marcus Miller made the trip.

Arkansas enters this game 7-3 overall and No. 21 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings. Alabama is No. 2 in the country and needs a win today to secure a spot in the SEC championship game.