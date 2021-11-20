MAGNET COVE 34, MARKED TREE 16

MAGNET COVE -- Behind a five-touchdown performance from quarterback Jacob Clausen, Magnet Cove beat Marked Tree in the second round at Kenneth W. Hammonds Stadium.

The Panthers (7-4) started the game quickly, and their stout defense was too much for Marked Tree (5-6) to handle for most of the contest.

Clausen finished the game 9-for-13 passing for 88 yards along with his 5 scores, and Brett Williams led the Panthers on the ground with 17 attempts for 100 yards. Evin Ashcraft had three catches for 30 yards and 2 touchdowns while Julius McClellan, Brayden Campbell and Kizer Kidder all had TD receptions.