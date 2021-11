MOUNTAIN PINE 50, RECTOR 18

RECTOR -- Four Red Devils scored touchdowns as defending champion Mountain Pine is returning to the eight-man small school state title game with a rout of Rector.

Keelan Dobbins scored three times, Isaiah Miles twice and Jonah Wilburn and Bryce Langley also scored a touchdown.

The Red Devils led 22-0 in the first and 36-6 at halftime.