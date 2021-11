Newport 28, Paris 17

NEWPORT -- The Greyhounds (6-4) gave themselves a little second-half cushion with Jadarius Reed's 17-yard touchdown and two-point conversion, going ahead 22-10 in the third quarter before easing to victory in the fourth.

Reed ran 15 times for 119 yards and 2 touchdowns to carry Newport, and Jammariel Balentine added 87 yards on 23 carries with a touchdown.

Chase Watts threw for 92 yards and rushed for 36 more with a pair of touchdowns to lead the Eagles (10-2).