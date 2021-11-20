Newport man pleads guilty to federal child porn charge

A Jackson County man indicted on multiple counts of child pornography is facing as much as 20 years in federal prison after pleading guilty Friday to one count of possession of child pornography in exchange for the dismissal of the remaining counts.

James Ashby, 63, of Newport was indicted by a federal grand jury on Sept. 9, 2019, on two counts of receipt, two counts of transportation and one count of possession of child pornography after a May 16, 2019, raid on his home during which federal agents seized a cellphone containing numerous images and videos of pornography involving children.

Walking with the aid of a cane, Ashby entered the courtroom Friday with his attorney, Lott Rolfe IV of North Little Rock.

As Chief U.S. District Judge D. Price Marshall Jr. questioned him regarding his state of mind, his relationship with his attorney, his understanding of the charge against him and of the details of the plea agreement, Ashby answered quickly in the affirmative, at one point cutting the judge off in the middle of a question.

"Let me finish please," Marshall admonished him. "Are you a little nervous, Mr. Ashby?"

"Always," Ashby replied, with a nervous laugh.

"It's understandable," Marshall replied. "Something would be wrong if you were not nervous in this situation."

Under the terms of the plea agreement between Ashby and the government, Ashby is subject to several sentencing enhancements, including a two-level enhancement because the offense involved minors under the age of 12, a two-level enhancement because the defendant engaged in distribution, a four-level enhancement because the offense involved material that portrayed sadistic or masochistic conduct and a five-level enhancement because the offense involved at least 600 images.

Under federal sentencing statutes, the involvement of minors under 12 years of age moves the statutory sentencing range from a maximum of 10 years in prison to a maximum of 20 years.

As Assistant U.S. Attorney Allison Bragg summarized the plea agreement, it was discovered that the maximum sentence was incorrectly listed as 10 years. At Marshall's request, she and Rolfe looked over the document, and after conferring for several minutes, made the necessary corrections.

"Thank you for the court's patience," Bragg said after she and Rolfe finished the correction. "We wanted to make sure we got the language right, but we were overthinking it. We just need to write the word twenty."

"For ten, yes, I think that's right," Marshall said. "I appreciate overthinking, Ms. Bragg and Mr. Rolfe, but I was wondering what y'all were doing."

Under questioning by Marshall, Ashby acknowledged his understanding of the sentence enhancement as well as the rights he was surrendering by accepting the agreement and entering a guilty plea.

Bragg, reading from a summary of facts, said that on Dec. 2, 2018, and Jan. 10, 2019, "an individual later identified as the defendant, James Ashby, uploaded child pornography to Instagram and Google."

She said that on May 16, 2019, as agents executed a federal search warrant at Ashby's residence, they found Ashby sitting on the front porch holding a cellphone. After seizing his phone, Bragg said, a review turned up over 500 videos and more than 2,400 images on the phone depicting child pornography.

After Ashby pleaded guilty, Marshall asked him to confirm that it was him on the porch and that he was holding a cellphone containing images of child pornography.

"I wasn't looking at none at that time, no sir," Ashby said.

"That wasn't my question," Marshall replied. "It's not whether you were looking at them at the time, it's whether those images were on your phone."

"Yes sir," Ashby said.

After accepting Ashby's guilty plea, Marshall ordered him taken into the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service, despite Rolfe's request that he remain on bond until sentencing.

"I don't think I have discretion under the law that applies here," Marshall said. "In my view, this is a crime of violence that requires detention when the guilty plea is accepted."

A sentencing hearing will be scheduled early next year after completion of a pre-sentencing report by the U.S. Probation Office.