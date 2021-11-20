Lineup of guests for today's TV news shows:

ABC's "This Week" -- Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. 8 a.m., KATV, Channel 7, Little Rock.

NBC's "Meet the Press" -- Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg; Sens. Jon Tester, D-Mont., and Kevin Cramer, R-N.D. 9 a.m., KARK-TV, Channel 4, Little Rock.

CBS' "Face the Nation" -- Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., and Ted Cruz, R-Texas; NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson; former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb. 9:30 a.m., KTHV-TV, Channel 11, Little Rock.

CNN's "State of the Union" -- Fauci; Gov. Chris Sununu, R-N.H.; Lt. Gov.-elect Winsome Sears, R-Va.; Beto O'Rourke, Democratic candidate for Texas governor. 8 a.m.

"Fox News Sunday" -- Brian Deese, director of the White House National Economic Council; former Gov. Chris Christie, R-N.J. 8 a.m., KLRT-TV, Channel 16, Little Rock.

The Associated Press