Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Fayetteville

• Alfred Summerville, 42, of 261 S. Lewis Ave. Apt. 3, in Fayetteville, was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Summerville was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $15,000 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Alvin Fields, 64, of 3834 Old Arkansas 68 in Springdale, was arrested Wednesday in connection with failure to register as a sex offender. Fields was released Thursday from the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

• Rickey Easter, 36, of 17478 Beal St. in Morrow, was arrested Thursday in connection with delivery of methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Easter was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

• John Scharnhorst, 50, of Fayetteville, was arrested Thursday in connection with stalking and terroristic threatening Scharnhorst was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $102,500 bond.