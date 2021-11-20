FOOTBALL

Cowboys' WR on covid list

Dallas receiver Amari Cooper has been placed on the covid-19 reserve list and will miss the Cowboys' game Sunday at Kansas City. The timing of the move Friday raises questions about Cooper's availability for the Thanksgiving game against his former team, the Las Vegas Raiders. Cooper is second to CeeDee Lamb in catches, yards and touchdowns. Cooper has 44 catches for 583 yards and 5 touchdowns. The seventh-year pro's absence comes in the second game back for receiver Michael Gallup, who missed seven games after straining a calf in the opener.

Kamara to miss Eagles' game

Saints running back Alvin Kamara will miss his second consecutive game Sunday in Philadelphia, and New Orleans also will be without starting tackles Terron Armstead and Ryan Ramczyk. Kamara, who missed last week's loss at Tennessee with a knee injury, returned to practice on a limited basis early this week before missing practice on both Thursday and Friday before being ruled out for this week's game against the Eagles. Kamara has 530 yards and three touchdowns rushing this season to go with a team-high 32 catches for 310 yards and four TDs receiving. Armstead, who has knee and shoulder injuries, also did not play last week. Ramczyk, who has a knee injury, will miss his first game this season.

Bears' Mack heads to IR

The Chicago Bears' defense took a huge hit Friday when Coach Matt Nagy announced outside linebacker Khalil Mack would go on season-ending injured reserve due to a foot injury. Mack will have surgery next week, but Nagy did not specify the nature of the foot injury. Mack's season ends with six sacks. Mack's injury has been a problem since the Bears played Cleveland in Week 3, but he tried to play through it until going to the sidelines for the Oct. 31 game against San Francisco, and hasn't returned.

Seahawks' RB out for season

The Seattle Seahawks will be without starting running back Chris Carson for the rest of the season after he chose to undergo surgery on his neck. Coach Pete Carroll didn't fully describe the issue Friday but indicated Carson has a nerve in his neck being impacted by a vertebrate and that surgery is the best option for recovery. Carroll said the issue is causing Carson discomfort and surgery became the obvious choice after he returned to practice last week. The expectation is that Carson will be able to play again in 2022, Carroll said. Carson has been on injured reserve for several weeks. He hasn't played since Week 4 against San Francisco and will finish the season with 54 carries for 232 yards and 3 touchdowns.

GOLF

Gooch takes charge

A strong wind off the Atlantic Ocean swept over Sea Island on Friday, and it was no problem for Talor Gooch of Oklahoma as he handled the exposed Seaside course for a 5-under 65 to take a one-shot lead in the RSM Classic. As expected, the balmy conditions of the opening round that led to record scoring gave way to 25 mph wind and temperatures that were 10 degrees cooler. "The only commonality between yesterday and today is that we played 18 holes," said Zach Johnson, who lives at Sea Island and toiled for a 1-under 71 on the Plantation course to finish three shots behind. Gooch matched the low score of the round -- former University of Arkansas golfer Taylor Moore had a hole-in-one on the 17th hole at Seaside for a 65 -- and was at 13-under 129. He was one shot ahead of John Huh, who had a 67 at Plantation, and Sebastian Munoz, who went from a 60 at Seaside to a 70 in the second round at Plantation. Moore and Mackenzie Hughes of Canada (68 at Seaside) were two shots behind. Andrew Landry (Razorbacks) shot a 75 on Friday and missed the cut at 1-over. Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Razorbacks) also missed the cut after a

Boutier leads by 4 shots

What looked to be a wide-open race for the richest prize in women's golf is now in the hands of Celine Boutier, who made seven birdies over the last 10 holes for a 7-under 65 and a four-shot lead Friday in the CME Group Tour Championship. For so much of the wind-blown second round, a dozen or so players were separated by one shot at Tiburon Golf Club. That included Nelly Korda and Jin Young Ko, four-time winners this year in a battle for LPGA player of the year. Over the final two hours, Boutier left them all in her wake in the chase for the $1.5 million prize. Among her seven birdies, the 28-year-old from France chipped in from short of the green on the 13th, stuffed her approach to 4 feet behind the hole on the 15th, reached the middle of the green on the par-5 17th in two for an easy birdie and closed with a 7-foot birdie putt. She was at 14-under 130, four ahead of former University of Arkansas golfer Gaby Lopez of Mexico (68), Evian Championship winner Minjee Lee of Australia (68) and Mina Harigae (69). Stacy Lewis (Razorbacks) shot a 74 on Friday and is at 1-under 143.

Late drama in Dubai

Collin Morikawa got a big stroke of fortune at the DP World Tour Championship. Rory McIlroy felt he got no luck at all. The drama in the second round of the European Tour's season-ending event was reserved for the final hour at Jumeirah Golf Estates on Friday -- and the tournament's two headline players were at the center of it. Morikawa, looking to become the first American to win the Race to Dubai title, pushed his tee shot at the par-3 17th hole and shouted, "Get in the bunker." The ball, instead, bounced on a downslope in the rough and headed toward water, only for it to hit a hazard post and stay dry. An up-and-down for par followed by a final-hole birdie saw the British Open champion shoot a second consecutive 4-under 68, leaving him three shots off the lead and in a strong position to finish the season as European No. 1. McIlroy, the first-round leader after an opening 65, reached the 18th tee with a one-stroke advantage despite hitting only five of 13 fairways to that point. He drove left into a bunker and his third shot kicked left short of the green and dribbled into the water. A double-bogey 7 completed a round of 70 which saw him fall out of the lead, held jointly by Shane Lowry (65), John Catlin (65) and Sam Horsfield (66) on 10 under par.

BASEBALL

Yanks send Nelson to Phils

Short of 40-man roster spots to protect prospects ahead of next month's winter meeting draft, the New York Yankees traded right-hander Nick Nelson to the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday along with minor league catcher Donny Sands. New York received minor league infielder T.J. Rumfield and left-hander Joel Valdez from the Phillies. The 25-year-old Nelson was 0-2 with an 8.79 ERA in two starts and nine relief appearances over six stints this season. He stuck out 22 in 14 1/3 innings. Nelson made his big league debut in 2020 and is 1-2 with a 6.43 ERA in two seasons.

Rays trade pitcher to A's

The Tampa Bay Rays sent right-hander Brent Honeywell Jr. to the Oakland Athletics for cash on Thursday, one of a series of moves ahead of Friday's reserve list deadline. The Rays also dealt righty Tobias Myers to the Cleveland Guardians for minor league infielder Junior Caminero. Honeywell, once considered a top pitching prospect in the Rays' minor leagues, has had his career slowed by elbow injuries and has undergone Tommy John surgery. He spent most of 2021 with Triple-A Durham but did make three appearances with Tampa Bay.

BASKETBALL

Pelicans' forward suspended

New Orleans Pelicans reserve small forward Didi Louzada has been suspended 25 games for violating the the NBA's performance enhancing drug rules. Louzada's suspension, announced by NBA spokesman Mark Broussard, began Friday when the Pelicans hosted the Los Angeles Clippers. The 6-5 Louzada, who joined the Pelicans last season, has played in just two games this season and has not scored. Louzada is from Brazil and initially joined the NBA in 2019, when he was a second-round draft pick of the Atlanta Hawks.