OPINION | WALLY HALL: Last time the Hogs beat Bama

It was Houston Nutt’s best season as the Arkansas head football coach going 10-4.

It was a season that would find the Razorbacks in the SEC Championship game for the second and last time.

It was a season the Hogs would lose the opener to Southern Cal and then wheel off 10 consecutive wins.

It was 2006, the last time the Razorbacks beat Alabama.

Arkansas scored first, a field goal in the opening quarter and Bama moved ahead in the second period on a 78-yard touchdown pass from John Par Wilson to DJ Hall.

The Tide added a field goal and led 10-3 at the half.

Darren McFadden got the Hogs a 10-9 on a two-yard touchdown run but the extra point was no good.

Then football smiled on the Razorbacks as Randy Kelly scooped up a Bama fumble and ran 39 yards for a touchdown.

A two-point pass from Mitch Mustain to McFadden and the Hogs led 17-10 with 4:08 to play in the third quarter.

Neither team had a great fourth quarter but Alabama did tie it on another Smith touchdown pass but missed a field goal as time ran out.

In overtime Alabama scored a touchdown but the extra point was no good.

Mustain passed 10 yards to Ben Cleveland and Jeremy Davis added the extra point for the 24-23 win.

It was a long time ago and Arkanas is on its fifth coach since while the Tide has made one change hiring Nick Saban.