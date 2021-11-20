Oral Roberts at UCA men

UCA men vs. Oral Roberts
WHEN 3:15 p.m.
WHERE Farris Center, Conway
RECORDS UCA 0-2; Oral Roberts 2-1
SERIES Oral Roberts leads 4-2
RADIO KUCA-FM, 91.3, in Conway
INTERNET UCASports.com
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
CENTRAL ARKANSAS
POS. NAME, HT, YR.PPGRPG
G Darious Hall, 6-7, Jr.8.78.0
G Collin Cooper, 6-3, So.4.02.0
G Camren Hunter, 6-3, Fr.9.02.3
F Jared Chatham, 6-8, Sr.5.73.3
F Jaxson Baker, 6-7, So.3.02.7
COACH Anthony Boone (14-36 in third season at UCA and overall)
ORAL ROBERTS
POS. NAME, HT, YR.PPGRPG
F DeShang Weaver, 6-7, Jr.12.33.3
F Sir Issac Herron, 6-9, Fr.10.05.0
G Kareem Thompson, 6-5, Jr.6.76.3
G Jamie Bergens, 6-2, Soph.5.31.4
G Carlos Jurgens, 6-4, Jr.11.05.3
COACH Paul Mills (59-67 in fifth season at Oral Roberts and overall)
TEAM COMPARISON
UCAOral Roberts
53.7Points for96.7
91.0Points against68.3
-13.3Rebound margin16.7
-9.7Turnover margin7.3
34.9FG pct.44.4
29.53-pt pct.38.6
67.7FT pct.72.7
CHALK TALK Central Arkansas last played Oral Roberts in 2014, with the Golden Eagles beating the Bears 63-50 at the Farris Center. ... Oral Roberts returns to the Farris Center off a season in which it became the second No. 15 seed in NCAA Tournament history to reach the Sweet Sixteen, where it lost to Arkansas. ... The Bears return home following a 92-47 loss to No. 9 Baylor in Waco, Texas.
-- Adam Cole