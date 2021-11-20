100 years ago

Nov. 20, 1921

CONWAY -- At least 10 varieties of prehistoric plant life, preserved in approximately their natural form, have been uncovered in the Gold Creek bottoms, where rock is being quarried for the Conway and Palarm highway. ... Plants of perhaps prehistoric ages, it appears, attained a rank growth in the Gold Creek bottoms, and there is a trace of coal on some of the fossils. Their exteriors retain a perfect replica of plant grain and joints.

50 years ago

Nov. 20, 1971

EL DORADO -- A California couple pleaded guilty in Circuit Court here Thursday to charges of kidnapping three children from their home at El Dorado. Robert Lee Hollinquest, 27, and his wife, Jeanette Marie, 28, of San Francisco were sentenced to two years, but Mrs. Hollinquest's sentence was suspended. The couple was said to have taken three children, whom the El Dorado Police Department described as "very distant cousins," from El Dorado to Ruston, La., October 10. ... The children were staying with an aunt, Mrs. Mary Jackson. Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Albert Hannah said Friday at El Dorado his office had theorized that the couple had taken the children and planned to transport them to California to claim as welfare dependants.

25 years ago

Nov. 20, 1996

FAYETTEVILLE -- A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the conviction of one or more people who robbed an elderly Fayetteville resident. Daisy Millsap Skillern, 83, died Friday from complications of a heart attack she suffered shortly after her purse was taken as she got out of her car at the Northwest Arkansas Mall about 1:30 p.m. November 12. The reward money was pooled by Skillern's family from various sources, Assistant Police Chief Rick Hoyt said.

10 years ago

Nov. 20, 2011

SEARCY -- Harding University International Programs has released a documentary, The Harding University in Greece, spotlighting the university's campus in Athens. The film is 35 minutes long and can be viewed on HUGreece.squarespace.com. The documentary, filmed during the spring 2011 semester, gives the viewer a look at the life of a university student studying in Greece. The film also shows the students as they travel to destinations such as Israel, Turkey and Egypt. This is the second film in a series that began in 2010. During their time at Harding University, alumni Nick Michael and Tyler Jones spent a semester studying at the university's international campus in Florence, Italy. Michael and Jones, having experienced the Renaissance through culture, discovery and learning, returned with a desire to share their story of transformation.