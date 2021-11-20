Police probe two UA rape reports

FAYETTEVILLE -- An 18-year-old University of Arkansas, Fayetteville student told police Wednesday that she was raped at an on-campus residence hall, just days after another rape report described by police as unrelated.

The rape was reported as taking place sometime between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. Wednesday at Hotz Hall, said Capt. Gary Crain with the University of Arkansas Police Department.

The woman reporting the rape told police she was assaulted by a person known to her, a 20-year-old student, Crain said.

"Investigators are looking into the allegations at this point," Crain said.

Another UA student, also 18, told police on Nov. 11 that she was raped during the early morning hours of Friday, Nov. 5 at Yocum Hall, Crain said. The woman told police she was raped by a person known to her, a 19-year-old student, Crain said.

Crain said that once the police investigations are complete, a prosecutor will review the cases to determine whether any any criminal charge are filed.