PREP FOOTBALL: Wilbourn's late TD catch lifts NLR past Bentonville

BENTONVILLE -- Larry Wilbourn admitted he was caught up in the moment Friday night and wasn't sure how much he had altered the route he was actually supposed to run.

North Little Rock's junior receiver, however, was in the right spot to haul in a 12-yard touchdown pass with 11 seconds left as the Charging Wildcats advanced in the Class 7A state playoffs with a 24-21 quarterfinal victory over Bentonville at Tiger Stadium.

"I just adjusted my route a little bit and stayed in the open," Wilbourn said. "I was looking for my quarterback and made sure he could see me. He got it to me, and I got into the end zone.

"Once I caught it, I started getting hot. I just had that adrenaline rush, and it started flowing."

Bentonville (8-3) had taken a 21-17 lead on Cooper Smith's 90-yard punt return with 3:15 remaining. North Little Rock (10-2) then had to drive 57 yards for an answer, a distance that was shortened on a late hit call on the ensuing kickoff.

The Charging Wildcats never panicked, even though they were still 40 yards away from the end zone when the clock went under a minute. North Little Rock reached the Bentonville 20 before an illegal man downfield penalty was called with 14 seconds left, but the Tigers were called for pass interference and set the stage for Wilbourn's game-winning catch.

Malachi Gober took the snap and rolled to his right before he saw Wilbourn, who caught the pass at the 2 and lunged into the end zone as the Charging Wildcats earned their third straight playoff win over Bentonville in the past five years and advanced to next week's semifinal showdown against Bryant.













[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » nwaonline.com/1120bentonville/]





"Our guys played the whole game," North Little Rock Coach Randy Sandefur said. "We had some bumps in the road, and some of them were self-inflicted. Our kids over there -- we have 31 seniors on the roster, and they were not going to be denied. They kept saying to the final second 'Coach, we're going to win this game. We want to play some more.'

"To come up here and beat a Bentonville team, as good as they are and as well-coached as they are, is awesome. We deserved to win, but I tell you what, it's tough that somebody has to go home and be done for the year."

North Little Rock led 10-7 at halftime, but that cushion disappeared when Bentonville quarterback Carter Nye hit Smith with a 29-yard touchdown on a fourth-and-6 play with 4:15 remaining in the third quarter. The Charging Wildcats, however, were quick to respond as Gober hit Johnny Lewis with a 21-yard touchdown pass just 72 seconds later.

The score then remained that way until Smith's punt return, where he was driven backward at first before he regrouped and raced down the left sideline. The Tigers had to wait to fully celebrate as a flag was on the field, but the call was on North Little Rock and they were able to take the lead -- but not long enough.

"Our kids played their guts out, and that's all we can ask," Bentonville Coach Jody Grant said. "Both sets of kids did. That clock just needed to stop a little sooner for us and didn't happen.

"I thought it was great coverage on the play that was called pass interference. I thought the call was very interesting."