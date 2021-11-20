PRESCOTT 28, BISMARCK 14

PRESCOTT -- Jaylen Hopson finished with 20 carries for 313 yards and 4 touchdowns, leading Prescott (12-0) over Bismarck (7-5).

Bismarck got on the board first with a 30-yard run by Braden Efird in the opening quarter. Prescott grabbed the lead in the second quarter, with Hopson scoring on runs of 57 and 58 yards.

The teams traded touchdowns in the third quarter, as Hopson broke an 85-yard run and Bismarck's Ian Smith scored from 12 yards out.

The Curley Wolves put the game away in the fourth quarter on Hopson's 26-yard touchdown run.