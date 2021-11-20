There are those who would tell you the insurrection of Jan. 6 was just a friendly protest. There are those who would tell you that those who stormed the nation's capitol building to stop the peaceful transfer of power from one administration to the next one were patriots. There are those who'd tell you that the whole thing never happened, or if it did, it was a false flag operation.

But one of the major characters in the story, the QAnon Shaman--Jacob Chansley of Arizona--was sentenced to 41 months in prison this week. And in federal prison, 41 months means 41 months. The 34-year-old man will spend some of the best years of his life behind bars.

Here is what he told the judge at sentencing:

"I have no excuse. No excuses whatsoever. My behavior is indefensible."

There are about 650 people who face charges stemming from that riot. No telling how many think that what they did was right, or patriotic. For young Mr. Chansley, it appears as though he's rethinking things.