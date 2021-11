RIVERCREST 28, MALVERN 21

WILSON -- A 29-yard touchdown run by Michael Rainer with 2:49 to play was the game-winner for Rivercrest (8-2) in its meeting with Malvern (6-6).

Mike Sharp threw for two touchdowns, including a 93-yarder to Lath Latham in the fourth quarter.

Jalen Dupree led Malvern with 20 carries for 126 yards and a pair of touchdowns.