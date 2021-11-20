BOYS

BENTONVILLE WEST 77, NETTLETON 66 Tucker Anderson scored 20 points to carry Bentonville West (3-0) in the Brookland Invitational. Cade Packnett had 10 points for the Wolverines.

BERRYVILLE 39, BROOKLAND 37 Weston Teague had eight of his 20 points in the fourth quarter as Berryville (2-1) knocked off the host team. Jake Wilson tacked on eight points for the Bobcats, who trailed 20-16 at halftime. Matt Harrell had 12 points and Masen Woodall added nine points for Brookland (0-2).

DUMAS 71, BAY 54 Mike Reddick pumped in 29 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists and 3 steals as Dumas (1-0) opened its season with a win. Joseph Jones had 15 points and 11 rebounds while Tommy Reddick ended with 11 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists for the Bobcats. Derrick Lee chipped in with nine points and five rebounds for Dumas.

LITTLE ROCK PARKVIEW 75, FAYETTEVILLE 60 Cam Wallace's 22 points boosted Parkview (1-0) to a road win. Dallas Thomas followed with 10 points for the Patriots, who were down 26-24 at halftime.

MAMMOTH SPRING 50, ARMOREL 31 Gavin Boddie scored 21 points for Mammoth Spring (5-5, 4-0 1A-3), which ran its winning streak in conference play to four games. Brayden Cray tossed in 10 points for the Bears.

IZARD COUNTY 52, CALICO ROCK 43 Gunner Gleghorn's 28 points helped Izard County (6-3, 3-1 1A-2) hand Calico Rock (10-1, 3-1) its first loss of the season. Denton Reiley had 10 points for the Cougars, who've won three games in a row. Riley Whiteaker led the Pirates with a team-high 22 points.

GIRLS

MAMMOTH SPRING 93, ARMOREL 23 Brynn Washam and Chevelle Graves each had 20 points to send Mammoth Spring (8-2, 3-0 1A-3) to a rout. Laney Young finished with 14 points for the Lady Bears.

MAYFLOWER 68, BENTON HARMONY GROVE 26 Kiki Williamson scored 28 points for Mayflower (2-0) in its easy victory. Ella York had 12 points and Hailey Francis collected 10 points for the defending Class 3A state champions, who won for the second time in as many games.

VALLEY SPRINGS 61, CLARKSVILLE 48 Cayley Patrick delivered 26 points for Valley Springs (6-2) in a victory in the Holiday Hoopsgiving Classic at Bergman. Halle Miller added 20 points for the Lady Tigers.

VIOLA 55, CONCORD 16 A.J. McCandlis knocked down 6 three-pointers and finished with 18 points in a blowout for Viola (3-4, 2-0 1A-2). Trenity Sherrill had 10 points for the Lady Longhorns.

THURSDAY'S LATE GAMES

BOYS

FOUNTAIN LAKE 55, JESSIEVILLE 29 Landin Kizer delivered 18 points as Fountain Lake (1-1) rolled in its home opener. Colby Lambert and Michael Moore both had 10 points for the Cobras, who led 34-10 at halftime and 52-22 after three quarters. Evan East put in nine points for Fountain Lake. Noah Futch has nine points to lead Jessieville (1-2).

MORRILTON 54, SACRED HEART 46 Joseph Pinion catapulted his way to 31 points, 14 rebounds, 4 steals and 2 blocks to help Morrilton (1-0) start its year off with a home win.

WONDERVIEW 87, NEMO VISTA 52 Caleb Squires led the way with 24 points, 6 assists and 4 rebounds to help keep Wonderview (9-0) unblemished. Tyler Gottsponer had 18 points and nine rebounds, and Dillon Gangluff ended with 13 points for the Daredevils. Sam Reynolds had 16 points to eclipse the 1,000-point mark for his career for Wonderview.

GIRLS

FOUNTAIN LAKE 39, JESSIEVILLE 27 Paige Davis accumulated 17 points in a comeback victory for Fountain Lake (2-0). Mary Drakes added nine points for the Lady Cobras, who outscored their opponents 11-9 in the second quarter to grab a 15-14 lead at halftime.

WONDERVIEW 49, NEMO VISTA 30 Abbigail Baker churned out 17 points as Wonderview (9-1) bounced back after suffering its first loss Tuesday. Layla Terry scored 12 points and Riley Gottsponer had 10 points for the Lady Daredevils.