The nation in brief: Shooting in school lot injures 3 people





Shooting in school lot injures 3 people

AURORA, Colo. -- Three people were shot Friday in the parking lot of a high school in the Denver suburb of Aurora, police said. The shooting came after six students from another Aurora high school were shot and injured Monday at a park near their school.

The Aurora Police Department tweeted that two of the people shot shortly before 12:30 p.m. Friday outside Hinkley High School were taken to a hospital and that a third managed to get to a hospital on their own. None of the injuries were life-threatening.

Police Chief Vanessa Wilson said "multiple shooters" were involved and that a school resource officer fired a shot during the fracas and applied a tourniquet to one of those wounded. No weapons were found, she said.

After the shooting, yellow crime tape surrounded the parking lot. As students were allowed out of the building, television images showed them walking calmly and hugging parents on the other side of the school from the parking lot where the victims were shot.

In Monday's shooting, the six students from Aurora Central High School were the victims of a drive-by shooting, and police have yet to arrest anyone. The victims in Monday's shooting, boys and girls ranging in age from 14-18, were all expected to survive.

Trial of accused killer ends in mistrial

DALLAS -- A defense attorney said he expects his client to be retried after a Texas judge declared a mistrial Friday in the first murder case against a man charged with killing 18 older women in the Dallas area over a two-year span.

Judge Raquel Jones issued the ruling when a jury deadlocked after deliberating since Thursday afternoon in the capital murder case charging Billy Chemirmir with the death of 81-year-old Lu Thi Harris.

Chemirmir's attorneys rested their case without calling any witnesses or presenting evidence. The 48-year-old didn't testify. They dismissed the evidence against their client as "quantity over quality" and asserted that prosecutors had not proved Chemirmir's guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

In a series of notes to the court Friday, the 12 jurors said they were "hopelessly deadlocked 11 to one" over the case. It was unclear what verdict the majority of jurors supported.

The Dallas County district attorney's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Prosecutors have accused Chemirmir of being a prolific killer who preyed on the elderly.

He was arrested in March 2018 after 91-year-old Mary Annis Bartel said a man forced his way into her apartment at an independent living community in Plano. When items found in Chemirmir's apartment led investigators to another victim, authorities began reviewing other deaths, resulting in additional charges.

Officer convicted of killing Black man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A judge Friday convicted a white Kansas City police officer of involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in the fatal shooting of a Black man, in a case in which prosecutors said police planted evidence.

Jackson County Judge Dale Youngs issued the bench ruling against officer Eric DeValkenaere in the death of Cameron Lamb, 26. Lamb was shot while backing into his garage on Dec. 3, 2019, after chasing his girlfriend's convertible in a stolen pickup.

Youngs called it a tragic case with troubling facts and said DeValkenaere and the officer with him escalated a situation that had been calmed.

DeValkenaere testified during the trial that he fired after Lamb pointed a gun at another detective, Troy Schwalm, and that he believed his actions saved his partner's life.

Prosecutors, however, argued that police lacked a warrant to be on the property and staged the shooting scene to support their claims that Lamb was armed.

The verdict came after a bench trial, held before the judge without a jury at DeValkenaere's request. DeValkenaere remains free on bond until he is sentenced.

Judge stays law on ballot applications

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A federal judge has halted enforcement of a new Kansas law that restricts who can send advance mail ballot applications to voters and criminalizes providing personalized applications with information already filled out.

U.S. District Court Judge Kathryn Vratil issued a preliminary injunction against the law, known as HB2332, after VoteAmerica and the Voter Participation Center -- groups that register voters -- sued to overturn it.

The organizations claimed that the provisions restricting advance ballot applications violate free speech and equal protection guarantees as well as the Commerce Clause of the U.S. constitution by preventing distribution of the materials,

The Republican-controlled Legislature enacted it over a veto from Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly. The bill was one of a series of measures that made changes to voting and election procedures in the wake of the 2020 presidential election.

The ruling only temporarily blocks enforcement of the law while the lawsuit proceeds.

Billy Chemirmir (second from right) stands with (from left) defense attorney Kobby Warren, private investigator Tonia Silva and defense attorney Mark Watson after a mistrial was declared Friday in Chemirmir’s murder trial. (AP/The Dallas Morning News/Tom Fox)













