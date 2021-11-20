Siloam Springs man sentenced for armed robbery of convenience store

BENTONVILLE -- A Siloam Springs man was sentenced Friday to nearly 40 years in prison for the armed robbery of a convenience store.

A jury found Donald Ray Mouse Jr., 20, guilty Friday of aggravated robbery, possession of firearm by certain persons, theft of property and two counts of aggravated assault. The panel found him not guilty of another count of aggravated assault.

The panel recommended he serve 15 years for the robbery charge, 12 years and six months for the firearm charges and six years each for the aggravated assault counts. They recommended that the sentences be served consecutively. Jurors recommended Mouse serve one year in jail for the misdemeanor theft conviction.

Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren followed the jury's recommendation and sentenced Mouse to 39 years and six months in the Arkansas Department of Corrections.

Mouse was arrested Sept. 14, 2020.

He was accused of the armed robbery of Phillips 66 at the intersection of Cheri Whitlock Drive and North Mount Olive Street in Siloam Springs, according to court documents. He was accused of stealing $200 in cash and $100 worth of cigarettes, according to court documents.

Mouse shot the glass out of the front door of the gas station, according to court documents. Video surveillance from the store shows the robber running east behind the gas station toward Misti Court, according to court documents.

Police identified Mouse as the person who robbed the store, according to court documents.

Stacey Hill, who was working at the store at the time of the robbery, told jurors she no longer worked at the business and it is even hard for her to go into a convenience store.

"I was never afraid of anything in my life, and now I'm afraid of everything," she said.

Lt. Chase Fine, a detective with the Siloam Springs Police Department, testified police had connected Mouse with attacking and robbing a homeless man near the Siloam Springs Public Library and also a commercial burglary in the city. The incidents were also in September 2020, he said.

Chantel Mouse testified during the sentencing proceedings and described her brother as a hard worker and good person. She said her brother had a history of drug abuse.

"He's a lost boy with a big heart," Billy Jo Gandert told jurors about her son.

She said her son has a tough life with both of his parents being drug addicts. She also testified he had a history of using methamphetamine and pills.

Sam Hall, one of Mouse's attorney, urged jurors not to sentence Mouse to life imprisonment. He cited his client's rough upbringing and history of drug use.

Brynna Barnica, deputy prosecutor, asked jurors to consider a life sentence.

"What parole means is that he will be out on your streets," she said.

Barnica said Mouse was given a chance when he was placed on probation for burglary in Oklahoma.

The case does not end the criminal issues for Mouse. He's currently charged with robbery and battery in connection with the incident near the library. He's also charged with commercial burglary.

Mouse also is charged with commercial burglary, theft of property, three counts of breaking or entering, criminal mischief, possession of a controlled substance.

The attorneys discussed before the trial that Mouse is a suspect in another armed robbery that happened in the city.