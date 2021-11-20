Stopping Harding on offense not easy

NCAA DIVISION II PLAYOFFS

Washburn at Harding

WHEN 1 p.m.

WHERE First Security Stadium, Searcy

TICKETS $15 for home reserved seating, $10 for home general admission and $5 for home students. Visitor general admission is $10 for adults and $5 for students. Ticket booth opens at 11 a.m.

RADIO KHBM-FM, 93.7, in Searcy

INTERNET hardingsports.com

RECORDS Harding (10-1, Great American Conference); Washburn (9-2, Mid-American Athletic Association)

SEARCY -- Football is a game of matchups, extremely so when the Harding Bisons take the field in the NCAA Division II playoffs.

Washburn University of Topeka, Kan., is Harding's opponent in today's first-round game at First Security Stadium, Harding's first home playoff game since 2016.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m., and Washburn will have to deal with the problem every Harding opponent faces -- preparing for the Bisons' double-slot Flexbone offense.

It's an offense that is rarely seen in this era of college football, and the Bisons operate it productively behind fifth-year senior quarterback Preston Paden.

All Paden does is decide whether to keep it himself, hand it to fullback Cole Chancey or pitch it to one of an assortment of slot backs who possess game-breaking speed.

Harding averages 400.6 rushing yards per game, 58.6 yards per game more than Kentucky State, which ranks No. 2.

Washburn Coach Craig Schurig said the challenge is real, even for an Ichabods defense that is No. 2 in its Mid-American Athletic Association and No. 24 in Division II at 111.5 yards per game.

"It's a different animal what we're going up against," said Schurig, in his 20th season at Washburn with a 1-3 playoff record. "Our league doesn't have anything like Harding does."

Schurig said the MIAA's top rushing teams rely on power and zone blocking.

"You still have to be good up front to stop those teams," Schurig said. "I think we are good against the run. Now, we've got to be against the Wishbone or Flexbone offense, and that's a totally different beast."

"It makes it tough for sure. Basically, you're changing your techniques and everything you've done for 11 weeks. Out the window. Other than play low, keep your shoulder pads square to the line of scrimmage, just basics. The blocking schemes you see are totally different."

Harding Coach Paul Simmons has often said that the Bisons' success in the postseason -- 5-4 since 2016 -- has a lot to do with teams in the playoffs having only one week to prepare.

"They're not a giant team," Simmons said of the Ichabods, who own a 17-16 win over a Northwest Missouri team that Harding is 0-3 against in the playoffs. "We have great respect for their defense. They play really hard. Honestly, when I watch them, the way they get off blocks, it reminds me a little of our own guys.

"They definitely have the personnel to give us trouble. ... Really, it's all about their plan. What plan do they come up with."

Schurig said it starts with stopping fullback Chancey (210-1,148 rushing, 23 TDs). Chancey is not only the Bisons' leading rusher for the season, but he holds the Harding all-time mark and the Great American Conference record with 4,831 yards.

Chancey is No. 2 among active Division II runners behind Northwest Missouri's Al McKeller (4,895).

Schurig said Chancey, who is 5-11, 195 pounds, has unique attributes that contribute to his and Harding's success.

"It's all timing," Schurig said. "The way the line gets off. He's got slick vision. He'll bounce it wider than maybe it was designed to be, then cuts it.

"Straight vertical. Very little wasted steps. There's a knack to that. You can't quantify it with speed or whatever. He's very effective. And once he gets into the secondary, you don't see guys hawking him down. You're not catching him. ... He's very efficient how he makes his cuts."

The key to stopping, or at least stalling Harding's rushing attack, is to get the Bisons into third-and-7 situations rather than third and 1.

"We haven't played an option team in so long, but if you can secure the dive, and they're not making 5-6-7 yards on the dive," he said. "The dive and the way they scheme it, is the key."

Another key matchup, at least by the numbers, is Washburn all-purpose wide receiver/kick returner James Letcher, Jr. against a Harding kickoff unit that ranks No. 1 in Division II with a yield of 12.12 yards per return.

Letcher has averaged 26 yards on 21 returns, including a 90-yard touchdown return against Central Oklahoma.

Letcher averaged 13.6 yards on 10 punt returns, and he totaled 851 receiving yards and caught 9 touchdowns passes from senior quarterback Mitch Schurig, the coach's son.

Schurig (2,373 passing, 24 TDs) also throws to Peter Afful (507 yards, 8 TDs) and Jace Williams (480 yards, 6 TDs).

Simmons said the Ichabods are a multi-faceted offense built around Letcher.

"He's a dude," Simmons said. "An electric player in space. They get the ball to him in a lot of different ways. .... by no means, is he the only guy. They've got a tight end that's supposed to be an NFL talent. They've got some other receivers. The backs run really hard. They run the ball well. They throw the ball really well.

"It's not like they've got one guy. They've got one guy that's really exceptional."

Simmons said the Bisons, as good as they have been defending kickoffs, along with recovering 5 on-side kicks, must be aware of Letcher at all times.

"If we can contain him on kickoff returns, it will be a giant part of the ballgame," Simmons said. "I'm worried about him wherever he is. Certainly as a receiver/speed sweep/tunnel screen guy/he is very scary."

Simmons said Letcher is a hybrid version of Henderson State's L'liott Curry and Oklahoma Baptist's Keihlan Harris, the GAC's two top receivers.

"I think he would be the most electric receiver in the GAC," Simmons said. "He's got more shake and burst in space, which is saying a lot."

One thing both coaches agree on is that Harding holds the edge in playoff experience, with 12 seniors who played a role back in the 2017 run to the semifinals.

Simmons also said he believes being at home -- not having to make travel arrangements and not having a day less of preparation, is also important.

"Our guys know, it's either show up and show out or the ride's over," Simmons said. "Our guys will play their best game of the season Saturday. Our urgency will be through the roof. It will take a fantastic effort for us to beat this football team."

