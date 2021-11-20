STUTTGART 63, ELKINS 34

STUTTGART – Daniel Poole carried 9 times for 96 yards with 3 touchdowns as Stuttgart (11-1) advanced to the quarterfinals.

Poole had scoring runs of 69, 5 and 1 yards for the Ricebirds, who finished with 332 yards on the ground. Cedric Hawkins ran 13 times for 130 yards and scored on 64-yard run as well as a 74-yard punt return. Jaiden Strange rushed six times for 74 yards with a touchdown while catching 6 passes for 56 yards and a score. He also returned a kickoff 83 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Tymir Coppins had a pair of touchdown passes for the Ricebirds, including a 21-yarder Joel Ledbetter in the third quarter.