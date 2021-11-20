Super Quiz: Poetry

1. "How do I love thee? Let me count the --------."

2. "A thing of beauty is a joy ----------."

3. "A little learning is a dangerous --------."

4. "I think that I shall never see. A poem lovely as a --------."

5. "Hope springs eternal in the human --------."

6. "To strive, to seek, to find, and not to ----------."

7. "They also serve who only stand and --------."

8. "Isabel met an enormous --------."

9. "I wandered lonely as a ----------."

ANSWERS:

1. Ways

2. Forever

3. Thing

4. Tree

5. Breast

6. Yield

7. Wait

8. Bear

9. Cloud