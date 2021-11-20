Super Quiz: Poetry

1. "How do I love thee? Let me count the --------."
2. "A thing of beauty is a joy ----------."
3. "A little learning is a dangerous --------."
4. "I think that I shall never see. A poem lovely as a --------."
5. "Hope springs eternal in the human --------."
6. "To strive, to seek, to find, and not to ----------."
7. "They also serve who only stand and --------."
8. "Isabel met an enormous --------."
9. "I wandered lonely as a ----------."
ANSWERS:
1. Ways
2. Forever
3. Thing
4. Tree
5. Breast
6. Yield
7. Wait
8. Bear
9. Cloud