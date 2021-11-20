Today’s game

ARKANSAS STATE AT GEORGIA STATE

WHEN 1 p.m. Central

WHERE Center Parc Stadium, Atlanta

RECORDS Arkansas State 2-8, 1-5 Sun Belt; Georgia State 5-5, 4-2

TV None

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

RADIO KFIN-FM, 107.9, in Jonesboro; KHLR-FM, 106.7, in Little Rock

COACHES Butch Jones (2-8 in first season at Arkansas State); Shawn Elliott (27-30 in fifth season at Georgia State)

SERIES ASU leads 6-1