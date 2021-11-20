Today’s game

ARKANSAS STATE AT GEORGIA STATE
WHEN 1 p.m. Central
WHERE Center Parc Stadium, Atlanta
RECORDS Arkansas State 2-8, 1-5 Sun Belt; Georgia State 5-5, 4-2
TV None
INTERNET ESPN-Plus
RADIO KFIN-FM, 107.9, in Jonesboro; KHLR-FM, 106.7, in Little Rock
COACHES Butch Jones (2-8 in first season at Arkansas State); Shawn Elliott (27-30 in fifth season at Georgia State)
SERIES ASU leads 6-1
NOTEWORTHY Georgia State is a 16.5-point favorite. … The Red Wolves’ one loss to the Panthers came in a 2019 visit to Atlanta when Georgia State piled up a whopping 722 yards, including 340 and six touchdowns on the ground. … Quarterback Layne Hatcher needs 124 yards to become the fourth player at ASU to reach 7,000 yards passing in a career. … The Panthers stopped Coastal Carolina on a two-point conversion with 1:09 remaining to hang on for a 42-40 road upset last Saturday. … ASU has not won back-to-back road games since 2015 when it won four consecutive away from Jonesboro versus South Alabama, Appalachian State, Louisiana-Monroe and New Mexico State.