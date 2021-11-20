Tools & Toys: Scrumptious Side Sleeper Pillow and Cork Pops Wine Glass Writers





The Scrumptious Side Sleeper Pillow

What's to love: The pillow is designed to support the spinal alignment of a side sleeper and it has zipper access to the filling allowing the user to add or remove fill for the perfect height.

What does it do: The pillow is shaped with a curve that helps support the neck and reduce strain on the upper body and ribbon edging helps the pillow keep its shape. Copper-infused foam fill has natural antibacterial properties that help to keep the pillow fresh. Made by the Honeydew Sleep Company, the pillows come in queen and king sizes. Prices start at $99. Visit honeydewsleep.com for more information.

Cork Pops Wine Glass Writers

What's to love: A fun way for guests to keep up with their wine glasses — perfect for the holiday season.

What does it do: The nontoxic markers come in a pack with one silver and one gold marker. They can be used to write on glass, crystal or glazed ceramics. When ready to remove the names, just wash with dish soap and a sponge. The pack sells for $14.95.







