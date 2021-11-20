UAPB at Alabama A&M

ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF AT ALABAMA A&M

WHEN 1 p.m. Central

WHERE Louis Crews Stadium, Huntsville, Ala.

RECORDS UAPB 2-8, 1-6 SWAC; Alabama A&M 6-3, 4-3

TELEVISION None

RADIO KPBA-FM, 99.3, Pine Bluff

INTERNET uapblionsroar.com/live

COACHES UAPB: Doc Gamble (6-9 in second season at UAPB and overall); Connell Maynor (24-13 in fourth season at Alabama A&M and 89-44 in 12 seasons overall)

SERIES Alabama A&M leads 20-7

LAST MEETING Alabama A&M overcame an early deficit to beat UAPB 40-33 in the SWAC Championship Game on May 1, in Jackson, Miss.

NOTEWORTHY Both teams' seasons haven't unfolded like they intended after the two played in the league's title game during the spring. ... This will be the regular-season season finale for each. ... Alabama A&M has won three games in a row after dropping its previous three while UAPB has lost eight of its last nine. ... The last time the Golden Lions played in Huntsville, they beat the Bulldogs 52-34 in 2019. ... Alabama A&M has the top offense in the SWAC while UAPB's defense ranks next to last. ... The Bulldogs have the conference's leading rusher Gary Quarles (102 yards/game), passer Aqeel Glass (346.4 yards/game) and receiver Abdul-Fatai Ibrahim (99.2 yards/game). Those three, particularly Glass, concern UAPB Coach Doc Gamble. "[Glass] is the same guy that we faced in the spring," he said. "He's probably gotten a little better because this is a second season for him here this fall. But he's good. They're protecting him well, and he has some playmakers to get the ball to. Take one thing away from him, and he has another thing he can do. [A&M] does a lot, and that's a testament to him. You can do a lot on offense when you've got a quarterback that really understands what's going on.". ... UAPB linebacker Monroe Beard and defensive back Jalon Thigpen ranked seventh and eighth, respectively, in the SWAC in tackles. ... In the previous meeting, UAPB quarterback Skyler Perry threw for 231 yards with 1 touchdown and 3 interceptions. He also ran for 71 yards in that loss in the championship final.

-- Erick Taylor