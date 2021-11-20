UCA women's capsule

UCA women vs. Louisiana-Monroe

WHEN 1 p.m.

WHERE Farris Center, Conway

RECORDS UCA 1-2; ULM 1-2

SERIES UCA leads 3-0

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

CENTRAL ARKANSAS

POS NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Randrea Wright, 5-7, Fr.14.32.0

F Lucy Ibeh 6-0, Jr.13.38.0

G Gloria Fornah 5-10, Fr.4.05.3

F Jayla Cody 6-1, Fr.5.72.0

G Carley Hudspeth 6-0, Jr.3.33.3

COACH Sandra Rushing (168-110 in 10th season at UCA; 571-366 in 32nd season overall)

LOUISIANA MONROE

POS NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Linda Van Schaik, 5-10, So.5.36.3

G Kyren Whittington, 5-9, So.14.72.7

F Kierra Crockett, 6-0, Sr.8.05.0

G/F Amaya Ford, 5-11, Fr.11.36.0

G Gara Beth Self, 5-8, So.4.00.3

COACH Brooks Donald Williams (7-48 in third season at ULM; 168-178 in 12th season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UCALa.-Monroe

56.0Points for52.0

72.0Points against66.4

-2.3Rebound margin0.7

-7.6Turnover margin-7.3

41.7FG pct. 37.9

19.03-pt pct.26.9

61.5FT pct.63.0

CHALK TALK While UCA is 3-0 all time against ULM, its last win against the Warhawks was on Nov. 23, 2013. ... The Sugar Bears return to the Farris Center after a 78-54 loss to Oklahoma in Norman, Okla. ... Saturday's game is the beginning of a three-game homestand for UCA, in which it'll also face Alcorn State and Northeastern Kentucky. ... ULM's most recent game, a 71-58 win against Louisiana College, was its first win of the season.

-- Adam Cole