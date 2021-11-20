UCA women's capsule

UCA women vs. Louisiana-Monroe
WHEN 1 p.m.
WHERE Farris Center, Conway
RECORDS UCA 1-2; ULM 1-2
SERIES UCA leads 3-0
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
CENTRAL ARKANSAS
POS NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG
G Randrea Wright, 5-7, Fr.14.32.0
F Lucy Ibeh 6-0, Jr.13.38.0
G Gloria Fornah 5-10, Fr.4.05.3
F Jayla Cody 6-1, Fr.5.72.0
G Carley Hudspeth 6-0, Jr.3.33.3
COACH Sandra Rushing (168-110 in 10th season at UCA; 571-366 in 32nd season overall)
LOUISIANA MONROE
POS NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG
G Linda Van Schaik, 5-10, So.5.36.3
G Kyren Whittington, 5-9, So.14.72.7
F Kierra Crockett, 6-0, Sr.8.05.0
G/F Amaya Ford, 5-11, Fr.11.36.0
G Gara Beth Self, 5-8, So.4.00.3
COACH Brooks Donald Williams (7-48 in third season at ULM; 168-178 in 12th season overall)
TEAM COMPARISON
UCALa.-Monroe
56.0Points for52.0
72.0Points against66.4
-2.3Rebound margin0.7
-7.6Turnover margin-7.3
41.7FG pct. 37.9
19.03-pt pct.26.9
61.5FT pct.63.0
CHALK TALK While UCA is 3-0 all time against ULM, its last win against the Warhawks was on Nov. 23, 2013. ... The Sugar Bears return to the Farris Center after a 78-54 loss to Oklahoma in Norman, Okla. ... Saturday's game is the beginning of a three-game homestand for UCA, in which it'll also face Alcorn State and Northeastern Kentucky. ... ULM's most recent game, a 71-58 win against Louisiana College, was its first win of the season.
-- Adam Cole