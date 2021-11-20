Vets fair, ceremony on Pearl Harbor set

The Southeast Regional Veterans Fair and Pearl Harbor Day recognition is set for Dec. 7 at the VFW/American Legion Hall in Monticello.

Dec. 7 is the 80th anniversary of Pearl Harbor Day.

The free event brings the county, state and federal Veterans Affairs experts to the VFW Hall and will include veterans' claims and health eligibility assistance. Veteran service officers will have access to the digital records, among other services.

One of the namesakes of the Miles Foss VFW, Rodney Shelton Foss, is thought to be one of the very first casualties of the attack on Pearl Harbor.

A 2.2-mile veterans walk open to all veteran supporters begins at 8 a.m. that day. Visit https://tinyurl.com/fn333j74 to register.

A Pearl Harbor Day recognition ceremony is set for 10 a.m. at the VFW/American Legion Hall. The veterans clinic will follow the ceremony at 10:30 a.m.

Lunch will be offered for $5 and will include barbecue with drink. A chili cook-off contest (registration at: https://tinyurl.com/f8ccsjne) will start at 2 p.m.

Veteran service officers will be on hand throughout the day, as will a display of museum quality pieces that tell the human side of World War II. DeWitt eighth-graders will interview veterans for their history class. Veteran volunteers or family members who'd like to be interviewed can register here: https://tinyurl.com/6as9tcrw.

The VFW is on Veterans Drive, but those using Google maps will find that the address there is listed as 131-179 Briarcliff Road in Monticello, The VFW is across from the Monticello Billies' football field, across from the senior citizens center.

Vendors may register at: https://tinyurl.com/uy74fcdh.