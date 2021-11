Officers with the Little Rock Police Department on Saturday identified the man stabbed to death in southwest Little Rock on Thursday.

Donny Lynn McKuin, 39, of Little Rock, was killed Thursday in the 3000 block of Springer Boulevard, about 1 1/2 miles northeast of the interchange that includes Interstate 30, Interstate 440 and Interstate 530. Police responded at about 4 p.m. Thursday.

The announcement of the victim's identity comes a day after police said they had arrested and charged a man in the crime. Michael McSpadden, 38, of Little Rock is charged with first-degree murder, according to a police Twitter post Friday morning.

The killing was the 58th homicide in Little Rock this year, based on a number provided by Edwards on Wednesday.