Warren 35, Trumann 7

WARREN -- The Lumberjacks (10-1) poured it on early, getting a pair of rushing scores from Cedric Calbert and two passing touchdowns from Riley Cornish to score the opening 28 points and cruise into the quarterfinals.

Murphy Williams ran for an 8-yard touchdown to ensure the Wildcats (8-4) wouldn't be shut out, but that didn't stop Warren from finding the end zone again late.

Anthony Jordan, Jecari Lee and Trey Jackson each scored a touchdown for Warren, which will play in the quarterfinals for a second consecutive season after missing out in 2019.