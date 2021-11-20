White Hall (10-2) heads to semifinals

CAMDEN -- White Hall will get a chance to advance to the Class 5A state title game after dispatching Camden Fairview on Friday night.

Mathew Martinez had a hand in three touchdowns, and Durran Cain ran for two scores as White Hall racked up 309 total yards to beat the Cardinals 35-14 in the quarterfinal round of the 5A state playoffs.

"I was nervous," White Hall Coach Bobby Bolding said. "I didn't know how our kids would respond going on the road, but I felt like we had a chance to beat them. I sure did, and it kind of came true. We played pretty well in all areas of the game in the first half."

White Hall (10-2) has reached the third round for the third consecutive year and will host Little Rock Christian next week in the semifinals.

Martinez completed 11 of 16 passes for 149 yards and 2 touchdowns for the Bulldogs. Jordan Jackson caught three passes for 48 yards, and Steven Weston, who also intercepted a pass, caught three passes for 41 yards.

One of Weston's receptions was a 14-yard touchdown catch with eight seconds left before halftime to help White Hall take a 28-7 lead.

"This is what we want," Martinez said. "We want to play the hot teams and beat them. We think we are the best team in the state."

Martinez fired a 26-yard completion to Jackson to set up Cain's 2-yard plunge into the end zone on the game's opening drive. The Cardinals (10-2) evened the score after driving 76-yards in 12 plays, with quarterback Martavius Thomas capping it with an 11-yard touchdown passs to D.J. King.

White Hall responded with an 11-play, 80-yard march and scored when Austin Shores pulled down a 4-yard pass from Martinez to put the Bulldogs ahead 13-7.